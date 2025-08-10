AIIMS, Harvard, Stanford trained gastroenterologist shares ‘10 best morning habits for gut health’: Warm water before...

Doctor advises against drinking coffee on an empty stomach in the morning.(Pixabay)

In an August 8 Instagram post, Dr Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, recommended healthy morning habits for gut health. According to him, start with warm water before coffee to help stimulate digestion and bowel movements. You can also enjoy ginger tea or lemon water to aid digestion and boost immunity. Also read | Fat loss coach shares 5 morning habits that support weight loss

Hydration to physical activity

Dr Sethi also said you should incorporate gentle movement like walking or yoga to get your digestive system going. He added that you can eat a high-fibre breakfast with protein to support gut health and satiety, and shared that you must avoid scrolling while eating to reduce stress and promote digestion.

His other tips include: getting some morning sun exposure, considering taking psyllium if you're constipated, and prioritising a daily 'poop check' to ensure regular bowel movements. Sharing his post titled '10 best morning habits for gut health', Dr Sethi asked his Instagram followers, “Which of these do you already do?”

Dr Saurabh Sethi, MD, MPH is a board-certified gastroenterologist, hepatologist, and interventional endoscopist. He trained at AIIMS (India), earned his MPH from the University of Texas, and completed fellowships in gastroenterology and hepatology at Harvard and advanced endoscopy at Stanford.

According to him, here's what could be beneficial for your gut health:

8 things to do every morning

1. Warm water before coffee

2. Gentle movement (walk, yoga)

3. High-fibre breakfast

4. Protein in breakfast

5. No scrolling while eating

6. Ginger tea or lemon water

7. Avoid sugary cereal

8. Morning sun exposure

9. Psyllium (if constipated)

10. Poop check – yes, daily

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.