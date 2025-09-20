Orthopaedic surgeon shares safety tips to avoid exhaustion during long Garba nights: Hydration, snacking and more

With Navratri 2025 just around the corner, Garba nights promise joy, music, and togetherness on the dance floor. But amid all the festive excitement, it’s easy to overlook the toll such high-energy celebrations can take on the body. Long hours of dancing, combined with heat and crowding, can sometimes lead to exhaustion-related mishaps, making it essential to stay mindful of your health while celebrating. Long Garba nights can take a toll on your health and it is important to respond to your body's needs even during the festive season.(Pexel)

Orthopaedic surgeon, health educator, and co-founder of NutriByte Wellness, Dr Manan Vora is sharing precautions you should keep in mind during long Garba nights, to prevent exhaustion-related mishaps. In an Instagram video shared on September 19, Dr Vora acknowledged that collapsing from exhaustion is often seen during Garba, but stressed that it should never be the norm. He addresses the risks and offers practical tips to stay safe, also adding steps to respond to emergencies, in case you notice someone around you collapse.

Hydration

Dr Vora emphasises that staying well-hydrated is crucial to avoiding serious health risks during Garba, such as dizziness, fainting or loss of consciousness caused by dehydration and over-exhaustion. He suggests: “What you can do is stay hydrated throughout the day and even while you are playing.” Adding, since Garba is an incredibly physically taxing activity.

Quick snacks

The surgeon advises, “Carry a piece of chocolate or sugar tablets with you, so that you can avoid some sudden sugar drops.” Quick snacks containing sugar boost your blood glucose levels, keeping you fueled with energy even during strenuous activities.

What to do during emergencies?

Besides sharing hacks to maintain hydration and glucose levels, Dr Vora also adds how to handle emergency situations when someone around you collapses due to exhaustion. He recommends, “If someone does collapse around you, you need to check if they are conscious or breathing. You need to immediately call for medical help.” In case the person has stopped breathing, performing CPR is the best bet to save their life. The surgeon explains the procedure, “Take the heel of your hand and place it in the center of the chest. You need to give moderately hard and fast compressions, about 100 to 120 per minute and continue till help arrives.”

Festivals are meant for joy and togetherness, and should never end in tragedy. By following Dr Vora’s simple precautions - hydration and sugar management - you can minimise health risks and celebrate the season safely.

