Google Gemini Durga Puja trend: 5 best prompts to create your own festive saree look

Google Gemini’s latest AI feature, Nano Banana, has kicked off yet another viral photo trend. After vintage saree looks and Garba-inspired edits, the tool is now being used to create dazzling Durga Puja looks. Social media users are experimenting with AI to reimagine themselves in traditional attire, bold jewellery, and dramatic goddess-style backdrops. Visual created using the viral Google Gemini trend.(HT.com)

The process is simple and only requires the Gemini app. Users can upload their photos, type in a prompt describing the festive look they want, and let the AI generate a stunning portrait.

Here’s how you can hop on the viral trend:

Step 1: Download the Gemini app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

Step 2: Sign in using your Google account.

Step 3: Upload the pictures of yourself.

Step 4: Enter a prompt. You can either write your own or use ready-made prompts that are circulating online.

Step 5: Tap the send button, and Gemini will generate your image. You can then download and share it.

Here are a few Durga Puja AI prompts you can try:

Prompt 1: Create a 4K HD realistic Durga Puja portrait. Woman wearing a red and white saree with traditional jewellery and festive makeup. Background should have diyas and a temple-style backdrop with soft golden lighting. Add subtle film grain for a cinematic effect.

Prompt 2: Create a retro vintage grainy but bright image of the reference picture draped in a perfect off white saree with red border with little red prints on the saree. It must feel like a 90's movie with straight wavy hair and windy environment. Background should have Durga maa statue in a pandal and contrast drama, creating a mysterious and artistic atmosphere. I want same face as l uploaded no alteration.

Prompt 3: Create a 4K HD portrait of a woman in traditional saree during Durga Puja. She is wearing intricate gold jewellery, with a red bindi, and holding a decorated plate with flowers. Background should include blurred Durga maa statue with lights and diyas.

Prompt 4: Generate a cinematic Durga Puja look. Woman wearing a saree with red and gold patterns, styled hair, and festive makeup. Background should have a durga puja pandal with warm glowing lights. Add soft film grain and slight blur for realism.

Prompt 5: Create a 4K HD portrait capturing the spirit of Durga Puja. Woman in a red and white saree with gold borders, adorned with simple jewellery. Background filled with durga puja decorations. Keep background plain, retro-textured with subtle film grain for cinematic effect.