Google Gemini Garba trend: Best prompts to create chaniya choli pics for Navratri

Google Gemini’s latest AI feature, Nano Banana, has sparked a fresh wave of viral photo trends online. This time, the tool, known for its ability to generate ultra-realistic 4D-style portraits, is being used to create dazzling Navratri-inspired Garba looks. With the festival just around the corner, users are experimenting with AI to transform their everyday photos into festive portraits. Visual created using the viral Google Gemini trend. (HT.com)

Social media is filled with girls in vibrant ghaghra cholis, holding dandiya sticks, and posing as if straight out of a 90s Bollywood film. Some edits capture dramatic mid-dance twirls, while others showcase cinematic portraits complete with diyas and retro-style lighting.

The process to create these festive looks is simple and requires only the Gemini app.

Here’s how you can hop on the viral trend:

Step 1: Download the Gemini app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

Step 2: Sign in using your Google account.

Step 3: Upload the pictures of yourself.

Step 4: Enter a prompt. You can either write your own or use ready-made prompts that are circulating online.

Step 5: Tap the send button, and Gemini will generate your image. You can then download and share it.

To get the most realistic results, users recommend prompts that specify lighting, background, and film-like imperfections.

Here are a few Garba AI prompts currently flooding social media:

Prompt 1: Create a 4K HD realistic Garba portrait. Outfit should be black, red, and white lehenga with heavy mirror-work and a bright red dupatta. Add jewellery and a nose ring. Background should be a warm retro wall with golden side light and retro film grain.

Prompt 2: Create a 4K HD Garba dance scene. Girl should be mid-twirl in a flowing ghaghra choli, holding dandiya sticks in both hands. Add golden-hour sunlight and retro 90s film grain for a dramatic cinematic still.

Prompt 3: Convert this photo into a vintage Navratri poster. Dress the girl in a vibrant ghaghra choli with embroidery, style with oxidised jewellery, and add warm golden sunlight on her face. Keep background plain, retro-textured with subtle film grain for cinematic effect.