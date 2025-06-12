Sleepless nights, brain fog, no energy? 6 simple habits that could finally end your daily exhaustion

Do you often end up feeling tired and weak? Are you unable to do the daily activities with ease? Struggling with sleep problems? Well, this can happen due to chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). You’re not lazy, it could be chronic fatigue syndrome: 6 ways to take control now.(Image by Pixabay)

Yes, you have heard it right! CFS is a debilitating condition that affects daily functioning. It is essential to know the symptoms and adopting vital strategies to improve the quality of life.

Signs and symptoms:

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Kushal Bangar, consultant physician at AIMS Hospital in Dombivli, shared, “Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (CFS) or Myalgic Encephalomyelitis (ME) is characterised by extreme fatigue that doesn't improve with rest and worsens with any activity. Beyond persistent tiredness, people may experience cognitive difficulties, lack of sleep, muscle and joint pain, brain fog and dizziness that severely impact daily life.”

Chronic fatigue syndrome leads many patients to have flu-like symptoms common in inflammation-driven diseases, while other patients may have symptoms sometimes manifesting as heart problems, diarrhoea, muscle pain, to name a few.(Shutterstock)

He revealed, “While the exact cause remains unclear, factors like viral infections, immune system issues and hormonal imbalances can lead to this condition. Managing CFS is the need of the hour.”

Tips to manage CFS

Follow these tips by Dr Bangar and you will be able to feel better.

1. Take it easy: Avoid overexertion by striking a balance between work and rest. Adhering to a structured routine can help prevent symptom flare-ups. So, don’t rush and stay calm and composed. Break your tasks into small steps to be able to perform them effectively.

2. Maintain a consistent sleep schedule, create a restful environment and limit screen time before bed to improve sleep quality.

Excessive social media consumption hampers sleep schedule.(Shutterstock)

3. Adopt a balanced diet: Eat a nutritious diet consisting of fresh fruits, vegetables, whole grains, pulses, lentils, and seeds. Staying hydrated and avoiding processed foods. Quit smoking, alcohol, or illicit drug use.

4. Exercise: Incorporate low-impact activities like walking or yoga, adjusting intensity based on your energy levels. Moreover, exercise under the guidance of a trainer and only after consulting the expert.

Exercise regularly: Regular exercise helps in reducing stress and improving overall health. Even a short walk or a few minutes of stretching can make a big difference.(Pinterest)

5. Manage stress: Practice relaxation techniques such as meditation, deep breathing, or mindfulness to stay relaxed and feel rejuvenated.

6. Seek support: Connect with an expert or join support groups to share experiences and coping strategies. Remember to take proactive steps toward managing their symptoms and enhancing their quality of life. Don’t be harsh on yourself and just try to remain positive.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.