Cardiovascular surgeon debunks 2 heart attack home treatment myths: Try this immediately instead of CPR, cayenne pepper

Cardiovascular surgeon, Dr Jeremy London, took to Instagram on September 3 to address common misconceptions regarding immediate home treatments for heart attacks. The cardiologist debunked the efficacy of 'coughing CPR', explaining that while coughing can alter heart rhythms in a monitored setting, it does not restore blood flow to a deprived heart muscle during an acute heart attack at home. Also read | Cardiologist shares real reasons even fit and sporty people suffer heart attacks, sudden cardiac arrest during workout Causes of heart attack and sudden cardiac arrest can be unpredictable, making it crucial to maintain regular health check-ups and be aware of family history.(Freepik)

Can CPR change the course of heart attack at home?

Dr London said in the video he posted, “I want to address a couple of myths that are frequently professed on social media and occasionally even in the standard press. The first is something called coughing CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation), or coughing during a heart attack.”

He explained: “Coughing can change abnormal heart rhythms to normal rhythms. In a heart attack situation, you have to understand that the reason your heart is so irritable and has abnormal rhythms is a lack of blood flow to that area below the blockage. Although we use coughing in the hospital setting when the patient is fully monitored, to do that at home, it's not going to impact the blood flow to that blood-starved heart muscle, and it's very unlikely that it's going to change the course of your heart attack at home.”

Can cayenne pepper or jalapenos stop heart attack?

Furthermore, Dr London dismissed the use of cayenne pepper (commonly referred to as lal mirch or red chilli) or jalapenos as a home remedy, asserting they have no impact on stopping a heart attack. Instead, he emphasised the importance of taking aspirin – which is known to affect platelets and clotting – as a more effective immediate intervention.

Dr London shared, “The second (myth) is utilising cayenne pepper or jalapenos as an at-home treatment in an acute setting like a heart attack. They have absolutely no role and do not impact stopping an acute heart attack. So in this instance, reach for the aspirin that we know affects platelets, which affects clotting, that will prevent the heart attack from extending, as opposed to coughing and cayenne pepper.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.