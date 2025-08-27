Orthopedic surgeon ranks top 5 most unhealthy breakfast choices and suggests healthier alternatives

Indian breakfast foods are often hearty and indulgent, but their oily nature can leave you feeling sluggish and put unnecessary strain on digestion. Dr. Manan Vora ranks the top 5 most unhealthy common breakfast options. Did your favourite food make the list? (Unsplash)

Orthopaedic surgeon, health educator, and co-founder of NutriByte Wellness., Dr. Manan Vora has ranked the top five unhealthiest breakfast food options, emphasizing the importance of starting your day with the right kind of nutrition that will keep you fueled with energy all day.

In an Instagram video posted on August 25, Dr. Vora broke down why these food combinations are unhealthy choices for the first meal of the day and also suggested meals you can opt for instead. He also recommended opting for proteins, fibers, and whole foods instead of fried carbs and sugary foods, which are detrimental to your wellbeing and will only end up exhausting you, instead of providing energy.

Chai with biscuit or toast

In the fifth position is the classic combination of milk tea paired with biscuits or toasts. Refined flour paired with sugar causes rapid spikes in energy due to their high glycemic load, leaving you with an energy crash soon after and putting pressure on your metabolism. Dr. Vora said, “Blood sugar spikes fast, insulin rushes in, and within an hour you’re hungry again,” and added that this constant spike and crash cycle also increases the risk of diabetes.

Dr. Vora recommends swapping out the refined carbs for almonds, walnuts, or fruits alongside chai, because healthy fats and fibers slow down the release of sugar.

Jalebi and fafda

Fourth up is jalebi and fafda, a combination which Dr. Vora dubs as the “worst morning start,” that pairs refined flour deep-fried in reused oils and sugar syrup. Fried foods also contain trans fats that raise levels of ‘bad’ cholesterol or LDL and the intense sugar hit hinders insulin response.

The surgeon recommends swapping it out for poha or upma loaded with vegetables - complex carbs, vitamins and fibre all in one bowl which will keep you energized all day.

Oily parathas

Third place is occupied by North India’s beloved parathas. Made wholly of maida and soaked in excess ghee or oil, parathas are loaded with saturated fats and contain almost little to no fibre - it not only slows down digestion but also causes acidity and adds to belly fat.

Dr. Vora suggested replacing parathas with multigrain roti or stuffed chapati cooked in low oil, and paired with curd. Proteins from curd and balanced carbs from the chapatis ensures better satiety.

Packaged cereals

Second place in Dr. Vora’s list is occupied by packaged cereals that often claim to be “healthy” but are a nutrition myth loaded with sugar - most packaged cereals contain up to 30-40% of sugar by weight. Consuming so much sugar for your first meal leads to sharp glucose spikes that could result in insulin resistance. These are also very low in fiber content which leaves you unsatiated.

Dr. Vora recommends opting for oats, muesli or homemade granola paired with milk or curd. The combination is rich in whole grains and fibers that improve gut health and maintain glucose balance.

Vada Pav, samosa, kachori

The first position in the most unhealthy breakfast list is claimed by the decadent options of vada pav, samosas and kachoris. Refined flour deep fried in fats, with starchy fillings, are a recipe for obesity, heart disease and poor gut health. These have almost no nutritional value, except for high calories and trans fats.

Dr. Vora’s recommendation is to replace these with healthier options like idli, dosa, or moong cheela. These are rich in proteins and easier to digest, and their fermented nature makes them good for the gut microbiome.

