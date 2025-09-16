Garba nights to Ramlilas: Where to go for the festive season in India?

The country is getting ready to experience the allure of the festive season, with its vibrant colours, devotion, dance, and delicious food. Each state has its own flair, from the ginormous garba and dandiya nights of Gujarat, the grandeur of Durga Puja in West Bengal, or the Ramlilas in Delhi. Travel creators tell us some places in India that are a must-visit during the festivities. Experience the best of festive season in these cities

The rawness of Gujarati Navratri

Gujarat gets extremely lively during Navratri with dandiya and garba nights. “Visit Gujarat if you wish to experience the festival in its most raw and energetic form. There is synchronised dancing and everyone knows each step to the beat and music. Witnessing this is a whole experience in itself,” says creator Sachin Parmar. The food is also exceptional. Try dishes such as Rajgira paratha, makhane ki Kheer, kachalu, sabudana vada, and singara dishes

Where to go: Experience a garba night at Neel’s City Club (Rajkot); Raatladi The Mandli, Garba Vibe With The Night or Suvarn Navratri (Ahmedabad)

Delhi’s star-studded Ramlilas

A melting pot of cultures, the Capital comes alive during Navratri and Durga Puja. “The highlights are the multiple Ramlilas across the city during Navratri. There are also traditional melas with rides and food stalls offering bhutta (corn) or popcorn. On the last day, actors and politicians attend the Ravana Dahana,” creator Naina Uttam tells us.

Where to go: Dilli Haat for garba and folk music; Ramlila Maidan and Red Fort grounds for Ramlila re-enactments; Chittaranjan Park for elaborate pandals

Puja mania in Kolkata

“People pandal-hop till dawn with the same energy they had at sunset. Non-vegetarian food is offered to the deities at temples like Tarapith in Birbhum. On the last day, married women indulge in Sindur Khela,” creator Prity Darjee says. For an authentic experience, try fish chop, meat cutlets and mughlai parathas.

Where to go: Baghbazar in North Kolkata for a historically rich experience; Hatibagan for its bustling market; Shobhabazar Rajbari for opulent celebrations

Maharashtra’s festive glory

Beginning with Ganeshotsav, a vibrant festive energy takes over the state and carries on throughout Navratri. “Cities like Mumbai, Thane and Kalyan host large-scale celebrations. Gujarati communities hold garba competitions and people travel from across the country to participate,” creator duo Shivani Manchekar and Yash Mathadhikari share.

Where to go: For dandiya and garba nights, head to Radiance Dandia with Falguni Pathak; Jio World Convention Centre (Mumbai); Rangeelo Navratra (Kalyan); Namo Ramo Navratri (Dombivili); Dome Dandiya Nites and Royal Raas Navratri (Mumbai); Raas Rang (Thane)

Mysuru’s royal spectacle

Karnataka’s cultural capital sees a 400-year-old tradition called Mysuru Dasara unfold during Navratri. “The Mysore Palace is lit up, and there’s a huge mela that lasts all 10 days. The highlight of Vijayadashami is the Jambu Savari procession — an idol of goddess Chamundeshwari, placed on an elephant, is accompanied by horses, dancers and musicians,” blogger Deepanshu Saini shares.

Where to go: Mysore Palace for the sights and cultural programmes; Chamundi Hill for temple rituals; Jaganmohan Palace for art exhibitions