Medical emergency at home? Doctor shares 10 immediate steps that may help save a life: From choking to severe bleeding

Medical emergencies can happen suddenly, leaving people people with little to no time to prepare. A situation can unfold within seconds and may rapidly escalate if immediate action is not taken. In such moments, people begin panic and unsure about what to do. This is why awareness and basic first-response knowledge are extremely important as the right section taken in the first few minutes can potentially save a life. The emergencies can vary in severity, whether someone collapsing, struggling to breath, bleeding heavy or showing signs of a stroke or heart attack. You never know when a medical emergency may strike, so it is always better to be prepared.



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For better clarity on what the first response should be during a medical emergency, Dr Ankit Desai, leading paediatric anaesthetist and founder-director of Children’s Anaesthesia Services shared with us on what the immediate steps should be during medical situations.

The doctor described how medical emergencies may trigger panic and confusion, unsure about the right steps. For this, one needs to first stay calm and approach the situation with clarity.

Dr Desai said, "The first five minutes of a medical emergency are not just about the medical expertise but about clarity, action and prioritization. Panic is quite natural, but preparation and awareness help in transforming panic into purposeful response."

When you understand how to respond in advance, you act more calmly and may possibly save a life before professional help even arrive.

Here’s his detailed guide covering 10 immediate steps on what the first response during a medical emergency should be: