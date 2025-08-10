What to do if a snake bites you this monsoon? Doctor shares immediate first aid steps and warning symptoms

The monsoon season creates waterlogging and floods the usual hiding spots of snakes. They come out of their burrows and seek drier places, even if it means being closer to human homes. This is especially true for those whose houses are near dense greenery, fields or gardens. It increases the risks of snake encounters and even the chances of bites in and around your home during the rainy season. While snakes may appear terrifying, and any encounter may stir panic, it is important to stay calm. It is good to be aware of first aid steps if a snake bites you in the monsoon.(Shutterstock)

Dr Amin Kaba, Consultant- Paediatric Medicine, Narayana Health SRCC Children’s Hospital, Mumbai, shared what you should do if a snake bites. He said, “Avoid common mistakes like trying to suck out venom or applying ice directly. Do not panic, as remaining calm helps slow the spread of toxins in case of venomous bites. Snake bites, especially, can be life-threatening and often require urgent treatment with anti-venom. Always consult a doctor to ensure proper care and prevent complications.”

Further, he also emphasised the value of timely treatment as it reduces the risks of complications. He added, "Timely treatment with antivenom and supportive care can significantly reduce the risks of snakebite envenoming. Delays in medical attention can lead to life-threatening complications.

Dr.Amin Kaba shares a handy guide covering everything you need to know if a snake bites, from first aid and symptoms to important dos and don’ts to reduce snake encounters during the monsoon.

First aid steps

Wash the wound – Rinse the bite area under running water for 10 minutes without rubbing.

Avoid tourniquets or cutting the wound – They can worsen the situation.

Immobilise the affected area. Keep the bitten limb as still as possible to slow the spread of venom.

Seek emergency care immediately. Visit the nearest hospital or emergency department for treatment.

Symptoms of a venomous snake bite

Snake bite may cause swelling at the bite site.(Shutterstock)

Severe pain and swelling at the bite site. Nausea, vomiting, or abdominal cramps. Difficulty breathing or blurred vision. Blood clotting issues or excessive bleeding. Paralysis in severe cases.

DOs and Don'ts to reduce snake encounters in monsoon

DO:

• Keep your yard clean and grass trimmed short.

• Ensure snakes can't get into your home.

• Use a mosquito net around mattresses.

• Wear shoes when walking in high grass.

• Use a torch when walking in the dark.

DON'T:

• Don’t attack snakes, walk away.

• Don’t leave garbage and debris lying around.

• Don’t ignore rats and bats.

• Don’t rely on herbal remedies.

• Don’t pick up dead snakes.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.