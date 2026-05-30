Umroi , Armies of 13 countries came together in Meghalaya's Umroi for the maiden multilateral military exercise 'Pragati 2026', which concluded on Saturday with a focus on countering insurgency and building mutual trust among the nations in the Indian Ocean region, officials said. Multilateral joint military exercise in Meghalaya focuses on counter-insurgency, building trust

Over 400 soldiers, including around 20 women, from Bhutan, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, Philippines, Seychelles, Sri Lanka, Vietnam and India slithered down from helicopters, detected IEDs along routes and climbed down rocky walls during the two-week exercise, they said.

Detailed discussions on how to incorporate niche technologies and the effect of these on the tactics, techniques and procedures were held during the two-week-long programme.

"Pragati was a mega exercise in the serene environment of Umroi in Meghalaya. We conducted various specialised drills and procedures, including rock craft, special heliborne operations, tactical situations," said Brigadier Mayur Shekatkar, the chief coordinator for the programme.

Director of the exercise, Col. Sandeep Poonia, said Pragati stands for 'Partnership of Regional Armies for Growth and Transformation in the Indian Ocean Region'.

"The aim is to create synergy, interoperability, and enhance mutual trust among the friendly foreign nations. The last two weeks we trained together, during which focus was on counter-insurgency operations based in semi-mountainous and jungle terrain," he said.

Shekatkar emphasised that it provided a platform for building friendship and camaraderie among the participating nations, with the personnel coming closer by engaging themselves in sports and games as well as cultural activities.

The routine also enabled them to experience the calmness of Yoga, he added.

"We hope to achieve the objectives of enhancing interoperability, building mutual trust and each other's capacities through the sharing of best practises. There is also the aspect of everlasting bonds of friendships, with the one objective of ensuring a stable and secure region," the brigadier said.

Col. Sandeep Poonia said, "Detailed discussions were held on how to incorporate the latest and niche technology, and what the effect of these on our operations in the TTPs (tactics, technology and procedures."

The exercise also provided an opportunity for sharing key best practices in the engineering field.

"As part of the exercise, we have trained in tactical environments wherein key engineering tasks were done, and best practices were shared. For instance, counter IED drills were undertaken in a simulated combat environment," Major Susmita S Variar, engineering representative in the exercise, said.

She added that operating in mixed groups with personnel from foreign nations has given valuable exposure to different tactical drills, equipment and operating procedures, which will enhance coordination.

The participating foreign nations expressed gratitude to the Indian Army for hosting such an exercise.

Lt. Col. Sangay Jantsho of the Royal Bhutan Army said, "We thank the Indian Army for organising this exercise, which has been a successful one. It has been an opportunity for us to interact with troops of other nations, learn and share our experience and expertise in counter-insurgency."

He said it was a valuable exposure to operating alongside different countries.

Lt. Col. Louis Agathine harped on the historical ties between his country Seychelles and India, and said such exercises will enhance friendship across the Indian Ocean region.

"We are happy to exchange ideas, and we will put into practice what we learned," he said.

Echoing their thoughts, Staff Sergeant Mary Simongo of the Philippines said, "We express our sincere thanks to the Indian Army for this exercise. We gained valuable knowledge and ideas, which we will take home."

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