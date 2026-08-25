Want a flat stomach? Try this simple no-equipment home workout targeting upper abs, lower abs, obliques and full core

Filmed in a simple home setup — just a mat, a floor, and a regular plastic chair in the frame — the video highlights four distinct leg-driven crunch variations designed to target different regions of the core. No fancy gym membership required, just high reps and body weight. Each movement relies solely on body weight, leaning on high-repetition sets to promise targeted muscle definition.

Let’s be real: between endless scrolling and our collective desire for a stronger core without actually buying expensive equipment, simple at-home workouts hit different. On July 23, yoga and fitness content creator Rajni dropped an ab routine on Instagram with a caption that instantly called us out: "Try this home ab workout and see the difference". Also read | 44-year-old fitness coach shares simple exercises that help her look ‘15 years younger’

High knee crunches for upper abs Rajni shared that performing 100 high-knee crunches daily can help define the upper abdominal region. The exercise involves pulling the knees inward toward the torso while maintaining a seated, reclined position supported by the arms.

Open and close leg crunches for lower abs To target the lower abs, Rajni's routine prescribed 100 open and closed leg crunches daily. The movement combines an inward crunching motion with lateral leg abductions, focusing tension on the lower abdominal wall.

Half circle crunches for the 'mermaid line' She also introduced ‘100 daily half-circle crunches’, designed to target the external obliques and the iliac furrow, commonly referred to as the 'mermaid line'. This variation requires sweeping extended legs in a semicircular arc to engage the lateral core muscles.

Scissor crunches for total core definition Finishing the routine, Rajni recommended 100 daily scissor crunches to build overall core definition. By alternating leg extensions vertically in a continuous crisscross motion, the movement engages full abdominal stability.

The rise of such home routines points to a larger shift toward minimal-equipment fitness training. By removing the need for specializsd gear, content creator-led workouts lower the barrier for people trying to build a daily workout habit. Also read | Mumbai trainer’s ‘mummy ka workout’ needs just dumbbells and no gym: Make your mom do these 8 simple exercises at home

Fitness experts note, however, that while high-repetition core workouts can strengthen underlying muscle, visible definition depends on overall body composition, progressive overload, nutrition and consistency. Click here to know more.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.