Mumbai trainer’s ‘mummy ka workout’ needs just dumbbells and no gym: Make your mom do these 8 simple exercises at home

Amidst today's busy lifestyle, it can be difficult to visit the gym everyday. However, that doesn’t mean you cannot have a proper workout routine. Sagar Chaudhary, a fitness trainer in Mumbai, shared a simple workout routine that you can follow as a beginner. The best thing about this workout is that you don’t need to go to the gym or have any fancy equipment. All you need is a pair of dumbbells, and your home workout is sorted. These exercises are also perfect for your mother, who perhaps, hardly has time for exercise. Simple exercises for beginners and elders with dumbbells. (Pexel)

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In an Instagram post dated March 4, 2026, Sagar shared a complete workout routine that your mother can follow with just one pair of dumbbells at home. Here’s the breakdown of the exercises.