War 2 Teaser: Hrithik Roshan’s triceps, Kiara Advani’s bikini bod and Jr NTR’s jalwa promise an unforgettable ride

In 2019, we witnessed history being made when Greek God Hrithik Roshan shared the screen with his mentee, muscle man Tiger Shroff in War. It was a double treat for audiences because the two very handsome men not only made a deadly duo on the dance floor but also aced high-octane action sequences like nobody in Bollywood could have imagined. So when it was announced that Tiger won’t be returning in the sequel, many hearts were broken. But the excitement was ten fold when Telugu heartthrob Jr NTR was roped in to lock horns with Hrithik in War 2. Today, on Tarak’s birthday, makers released the teaser of the much-awaited Ayan Mukerji directorial, also starring Kiara Advani. War 2 teaser

This time, Hrithik Roshan returns to our screens as Major Kabir Dhaliwal, RAW’s best agent. What has changed in all the years? He’s even more good looking than you remember with much bigger triceps than the last time. Aging like fine wine indeed. Speaking of fine, Kiara Advani sizzles next to Hrithik in War 2, setting the internet on fire with a quick glimpse of her first ever bikini shot. In real life, Kiara is enjoying her adorable baby bump and pregnancy glow. But in the teaser, she is slaying like never before in her bikini bod. Meanwhile, birthday boy Jr NTR proves yet again that no one can match his aura as he challenges Kabir to an epic face off. But is he the hero, the villain or both? We will have to wait and watch.

The show-stealer is Jr NTR and Hrithik’s action sequences, which are on a whole other level, promising audiences a crazy unforgettable ride of a lifetime. Welcoming his co-star with open arms and a challenge, Hrithik tweeted, “And so it begins, @tarak9999. Be prepared, there is no place for mercy. Welcome to Hell. Love, Kabir.” Teasing fans with a glimpse of the upcoming ‘war’, Jr NTR replied, “Mercy doesn’t exist where I come from Kabir. I am ready for the WAR @iHrithik sir!!!” Well, the teaser of War 2 as well as Hrithik, Jr NTR and Kiara’s first looks has taken the internet by storm. Gushing over the same, a fan shared, “When Hrithik walks, it's style. When NTR enters, it's storm. War 2 is FIRE vs THUNDER 🔥⚡,” whereas another netizen stated, “Jr NTR - Pure Goosebumps, Hrithik Roshan - Infinite Goosebumps.”

We are now eagerly waiting for the trailer! How excited are you to witness Hrithik and Jr NTR’s War 2 in theatres on August 14?