Nerve pain vs muscle pain: Spine surgeon shares how to tell the difference
If you are experiencing any discomfort, it is important you know how to distinguish the kind of pain, for better clarity on causes and treatment.
Whenever there's discomfort in the body, identifying exactly what kind of pain it is helps to understand the root cause and go for the right treatment. Among the many possibilities, pain in any part of the body, apart from originating in an organ, can also be nerve or muscle-related. To better identify which is which, pay attention to how the pain feels, where it is located, and what triggers or relieves it.
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In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Abhay Nene, consultant spine surgeon, - WeAreSpine; Lilavati and Breach Candy Hospital and HN Reliance, Global, explained the differences between nerve and muscle pain.
What does muscle pain feel like?
The first type being addressed is what the surgeon described as a familiar pain that worsens with movement. “Myalgia, known as muscle pain, usually comes from over-exertion, minor injuries, and inflammation in our muscles," Dr Nene described what muscle pain is formally called.
How does the pain feel? "It tends to fixate in one specific spot as a familiar ache, which sharpens with movement and eases with rest,” he explained.
This suggests that muscle pain is more localised and follows a recognisable pattern, meaning it may worsen with movement and improve with rest. Recognising patterns is essential.
How does nerve pain feel like?
But unlike muscle pain, which stays in one spot, nerve pain spreads, making it more unfamiliar.
The surgeon noted, “Nerve Pain or neuropathy symptoms often begin with gradual numbness, tingling, pins and needles-like sensation in hands and feet, or burning pain in the hands and feet, which may spread upward into the limbs.”
While muscle pain occurs due to overuse, minor injuries, or inflammation in the muscles, nerves can also be affected by chronic, lifestyle-related diseases.
“Those dealing with diabetes or peripheral neuropathy often recognise this pattern all too well,” Dr Nene observed.
But aside from these, the cause can be traced back to nutritional deficiencies as well. “Vitamin B and especially Vitamin B12 deficiency symptoms can closely resemble nerve pain or tingling, making the root cause very easy to miss," the surgeon shared.
This means that the causes of nerve pain exist on a spectrum, ranging from something minor like nutritional deficiencies, which can easily be corrected, to more serious conditions like diabetes.
It is important not to be confused between muscle and nerve pain, as one stays localised, while the other may spread. Sensation-wise, muscle pain is dull and throbbing, while nerve pain is tingling. These distinctions are very critical.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More
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