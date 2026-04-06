Nerve pain vs muscle pain: Spine surgeon shares how to tell the difference

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Abhay Nene, consultant spine surgeon, - WeAreSpine; Lilavati and Breach Candy Hospital and HN Reliance, Global, explained the differences between nerve and muscle pain .

Whenever there's discomfort in the body, identifying exactly what kind of pain it is helps to understand the root cause and go for the right treatment. Among the many possibilities, pain in any part of the body, apart from originating in an organ, can also be nerve or muscle-related. To better identify which is which, pay attention to how the pain feels, where it is located, and what triggers or relieves it. ALSO READ: Spine surgeon shares 5 signs your spine needs urgent medical attention: Loss of bladder control, limbs tingling and more

The first type being addressed is what the surgeon described as a familiar pain that worsens with movement. “Myalgia, known as muscle pain, usually comes from over-exertion, minor injuries, and inflammation in our muscles," Dr Nene described what muscle pain is formally called.

How does the pain feel? "It tends to fixate in one specific spot as a familiar ache, which sharpens with movement and eases with rest,” he explained.

This suggests that muscle pain is more localised and follows a recognisable pattern, meaning it may worsen with movement and improve with rest. Recognising patterns is essential.

How does nerve pain feel like? But unlike muscle pain, which stays in one spot, nerve pain spreads, making it more unfamiliar.

The surgeon noted, “Nerve Pain or neuropathy symptoms often begin with gradual numbness, tingling, pins and needles-like sensation in hands and feet, or burning pain in the hands and feet, which may spread upward into the limbs.”

While muscle pain occurs due to overuse, minor injuries, or inflammation in the muscles, nerves can also be affected by chronic, lifestyle-related diseases.

“Those dealing with diabetes or peripheral neuropathy often recognise this pattern all too well,” Dr Nene observed.



But aside from these, the cause can be traced back to nutritional deficiencies as well. “Vitamin B and especially Vitamin B12 deficiency symptoms can closely resemble nerve pain or tingling, making the root cause very easy to miss," the surgeon shared.

This means that the causes of nerve pain exist on a spectrum, ranging from something minor like nutritional deficiencies, which can easily be corrected, to more serious conditions like diabetes.

It is important not to be confused between muscle and nerve pain, as one stays localised, while the other may spread. Sensation-wise, muscle pain is dull and throbbing, while nerve pain is tingling. These distinctions are very critical.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.