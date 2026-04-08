Malaika Arora shares simple to advanced exercise ball routine that anyone can try to improve their core strength

Malaika Arora, in her 50s, continues to be a fitness inspiration for many, whether through her toned physique or her fearless demonstrations of challenging exercises on her Instagram. Either way, she never fails to set a new bar for what it means to be fit in one's 50s, serving as a valuable eye-opener for anyone who thinks age demands a limit on intense exercises. Malaika Arora is a fitness inspiration as she continues to undertake intense exercise that requires great core stability and strength. (Picture credit: Instagram/@malaikaaroraofficial)

Take it from Malaika, who, on the occasion of World Health Day, took to Instagram to share an exercise sequence using her stability exercise ball. She captioned the post, “This World Health Day, give yourself the gift of movement, peace, and self-care," suggesting how physical activity acts as a self-care measure for your overall well-being.

What's more riveting is how she displayed a clear progression in intensity, from beginner and intermediate to advanced, making the routine accessible for all levels of fitness enthusiasts. It also suggests that when you follow the right technique or intensity, the most daunting exercises seem doable and within one's reach.