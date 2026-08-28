Childhood obesity is on the rise: Paediatrician Dr Ankur Chawla shares everyday habits that can lead to weight gain

When we discuss childhood obesity, the conversation usually boils down to eating too much unhealthy food and exercising too little. However, according to paediatrician Dr Ankur Chawla, the reality is far more complicated than that.

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In an interaction with HT Lifestyle, Dr Chawla pointed out that there are multiple factors at play behind the noticeable rise in childhood obesity. In his words, “The reality is more complicated. The food environment around children has changed, daily movement has declined, screens occupy more hours, and sleep routines are increasingly irregular.”

Obesity can develop through ordinary routines repeated every day, noted the paediatrician. He went on to share some such common habits:

1. Drinking the calories “A sugary drink, such as a fruit drink, juice in a carton, or flavoured milk, does not fit the traditional definition of meal food, yet will add to calorie consumption without satiating hunger,” stated Dr Chawla.

He shared that the World Health Organisation (WHO) considers the habit of consuming sugar-sweetened beverages to be linked to overweight and obesity in children. “Thus, replacing sugary drinks with plain water or regular milk can be an excellent improvement in diet,” he added.

2. Eating while distracted A child eating dinner in front of a television or scrolling on a phone may pay less attention to hunger and fullness cues. Screens can also expose children to constant food marketing and make snacking feel like part of entertainment.

“The problem is not one family movie night,” highlighted the paediatrician. “It is when screen-based eating becomes the default.”