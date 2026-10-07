Zendaya rewears her The Odyssey ruffle jacket to the Louis Vuitton Paris Fashion Week show giving it is a casual-chic twist: Watch

The jacket designed by Nicolas Ghesquière featured delicate white floral lace, with wide, layered ruffles on the jacket's flaps, adding a healthy dose of drama. Zendaya accessorised the ensemble with two statement, diamond-encrusted rings and diamond ear studs. Her cropped haircut, shiny pink lip gloss, feathered brows, mascara-coated lashes, and rouged cheeks tied everything together, giving her casual base a dressy touch.

Zendaya and Law Roach can pull off anything, and the actor's past looks are proof enough. Take her look for the Louis Vuitton showcase, for instance, giving it a new twist and somehow making it look totally effortless. She wore a white lace bolero jacket with voluminous ruffled trim along the neckline and cuffs, paired with a nonchalant white tank top, straight-leg jeans, and her signature pointy pumps.

Zendaya was among the A-listers who attended Nicolas Ghesquière's Louis Vuitton Women Spring/Summer 2027 collection fashion show as part of the Paris Fashion Week. For the showcase, the actor brought back a look from her The Odyssey press tour, championing the art of repeating outfits while giving it a fresh twist.

Did Zendaya wear the outfit before? If the outfit feels familiar, that’s because Zendaya was first spotted in the ruffled jacket back in July when she donned it with a white lace gown while attending The Odyssey premiere in Paris. The changes she made for the Louis Vuitton showcase are a casual interpretation of the jacket.

This is not the first time Zendaya has re-worn a designer piece on the red carpet. During her The Drama press tour, she recycled an ivory Vivienne Westwood gown she had worn to the Oscars in 2015. The star and her stylist have never been afraid to revive old pieces.

How did the internet react? Fans loved how Zendaya and Law Roach styled the lace bolero jacket and flooded social media with praises. One Instagram user wrote, “Her next outfit is always the best.” Another commented, “Repeating PIECES. We LOVE that.” Another said, “Ruffles, confidence and style. She is never not looking stunning.”

The Louis Vuitton showcase The curtain fell down on the 2026 Paris Fashion Week with a high-octane showcase presented by Louis Vuitton creative director Nicolas Ghesquière. He presented his Spring 2027 collection, bringing out an A-list crowd of VIPs to end things with a bang.

Apart from Zendaya, in attendance at the presentation were house ambassadors such as Saoirse Ronan, Emma Stone, Lisa from BLACKPINK, Law Roach, Ana De Armas, and Stray Kids' Felix, who delivered chic statement looks.