Winter halwa recipe: Try this healthy five-grain halwa tart with fresh berries and crunchy seeds
Try this recipe that turns five-grain halwa into tart, balancing the mellow sweetness of unrefined khaand with tangy red currants, fresh berries, crunchy seeds.
Winter is synonymous with halwa. Its decadent taste and rich aroma fill you with warmth on chilly days. You are probably familiar with favourites like gajar ka halwa, moong dal ka halwa and badam halwa. If you are trying to eat a little healthier, you might be tempted to skip halwa altogether. But you can still eat halwa by adding some healthy ingredients. This winter, try a five-grain berry halwa tart. For those who are big fans of tart and desi halwa, this recipe finds the middle ground for everyone.
ALSO READ: Gajar ka halwa to Pitha: 5 mouth-watering traditional dishes to indulge in this winter
Anuj Mathur, executive chef at Taj Surajkund Resort & Spa, Delhi NCR, shared one such recipe with HT Lifestyle. His five-grain berry halwa is innovative as it pairs the mellow sweetness khaand with sharp tang of red currants. The crunch factor is also present from the sunflower, pumpkin and flax seeds. Blueberries and strawberries lend a fresh, fruity touch.
Here's the recipe:
Ingredients:
• Five grain flour – 200 gms
• A2 cow ghee – 200 gms
• Locally sourced khaand – 150 gms
• Broken cashewnuts – 15 gms
• Raisins – 15 gms
• Sunflower seeds – 15 gms
• Pumpkin seeds – 15 gms
• Flax seeds – 10 gms
• Water – 200 ml
• Edible gum (Goond) – 10 gms
• Blueberries – 20 gms
• Red currants – 15 gms
• Strawberry – 1 no.
• Mulberry – 1 no.
• Tart shells – 2 nos.
Method:
1. In a heavy-bottomed non-stick pan, heat the A2 cow ghee.
2. Add the broken cashews, raisins, sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, flax seeds, and edible gum. Sauté the mixture on medium heat until everything turns golden brown. Set this mixture aside.
3. In the same pan, add the five-grain flour and roast it on low heat until it releases a rich, nutty aroma (umami flavour).
4. Add the khaand (natural unrefined sugar) and water to the flour mixture. Cook well, stirring continuously to avoid lumps.
5. Once the mixture thickens, add the previously sautéed nuts, seeds, and edible gum. Continue to cook until the halwa starts leaving the sides of the pan.
6. Mix in the blueberries, red currants, and other berries. Spoon the halwa into the tart shells and press gently to set.
7. Garnish the tart with fresh strawberries, mulberries, and more berries as desired, as shown in the image.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More
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