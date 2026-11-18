Anuj Mathur, executive chef at Taj Surajkund Resort & Spa, Delhi NCR, shared one such recipe with HT Lifestyle. His five-grain berry halwa is innovative as it pairs the mellow sweetness khaand with sharp tang of red currants. The crunch factor is also present from the sunflower, pumpkin and flax seeds. Blueberries and strawberries lend a fresh, fruity touch.

Winter is synonymous with halwa. Its decadent taste and rich aroma fill you with warmth on chilly days. You are probably familiar with favourites like gajar ka halwa, moong dal ka halwa and badam halwa. If you are trying to eat a little healthier, you might be tempted to skip halwa altogether. But you can still eat halwa by adding some healthy ingredients. This winter, try a five-grain berry halwa tart. For those who are big fans of tart and desi halwa, this recipe finds the middle ground for everyone.

Ingredients: • Five grain flour – 200 gms

• A2 cow ghee – 200 gms

• Locally sourced khaand – 150 gms

• Broken cashewnuts – 15 gms

• Raisins – 15 gms

• Sunflower seeds – 15 gms

• Pumpkin seeds – 15 gms

• Flax seeds – 10 gms

• Water – 200 ml

• Edible gum (Goond) – 10 gms

• Blueberries – 20 gms

• Red currants – 15 gms

• Strawberry – 1 no.

• Mulberry – 1 no.

• Tart shells – 2 nos.

Method: 1. In a heavy-bottomed non-stick pan, heat the A2 cow ghee.

2. Add the broken cashews, raisins, sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, flax seeds, and edible gum. Sauté the mixture on medium heat until everything turns golden brown. Set this mixture aside.

3. In the same pan, add the five-grain flour and roast it on low heat until it releases a rich, nutty aroma (umami flavour).

4. Add the khaand (natural unrefined sugar) and water to the flour mixture. Cook well, stirring continuously to avoid lumps.

5. Once the mixture thickens, add the previously sautéed nuts, seeds, and edible gum. Continue to cook until the halwa starts leaving the sides of the pan.

6. Mix in the blueberries, red currants, and other berries. Spoon the halwa into the tart shells and press gently to set.

7. Garnish the tart with fresh strawberries, mulberries, and more berries as desired, as shown in the image.