Winter can be extremely hard on people living with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, because this chronic condition of the lungs causes people to experience difficulty when trying to breathe. Patients often struggle more than usual in the colder months with classic COPD symptoms such as the need to cough and clear phlegm, along with wheezing and experiencing a higher level of difficulty breathing than in other months.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Shyam Krishnan, consultant and lead interventional and clinical pulmonologist at CK Birla Hospitals, CMRI, Kolkata, explained the seasonal triggers and risks.

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