The shoulder is one of the most injured joints among people who lift. Poor form, too much weight and training through sharp pain are the usual reasons. These figures vary with the sport and with how injury is defined. They do show that the shoulder takes a lot of load. They do not show that any one exercise is the culprit. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Naman Wahal, senior consultant and unit head, orthopaedics at Fortis Escorts, New Delhi, shared workout moves that might be harming your shoulders.

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No exercise is bad for everyone According to Dr Wahal, bench presses, push-ups and overhead presses can be very useful. Whether they suit a person depends on the shoulder's condition, body weight, range of movement and how it responds to training.

Some people with partial or full-thickness rotator cuff tears enjoy bench presses and push-ups without trouble. Some people with a SLAP tear, a tear in the upper rim of cartilage around the shoulder socket, feel pain during the bench press. Some with subtle instability at the back of the shoulder tolerate push-ups comfortably. So the exercise that hurts does not, by itself, tell which part is injured.