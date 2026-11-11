Mumbai, 'Sea Vigil-26', the fifth edition of a pan-India coastal defence exercise, began on Wednesday, officials said. Multi-agency coastal defence exercise 'Sea Vigil-26' begins

It involves 21 agencies across six ministries and is being coordinated by the Indian Navy as lead agency, a Defence release said.

The exercise is being conducted in two phases: The Coastal Defence and Security Readiness Evaluation phase from November 11 to 17, followed by the Sea Phase on November 18 and 19.

Exercise Sea Vigil was conceptualised in 2018 to validate the measures instituted to strengthen maritime security in the aftermath of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

Sea Vigil-26 will span the entire coastline and Exclusive Economic Zone of India, and involve all coastal states and union territories along with other maritime stakeholders including the fishing and coastal communities, the statement said.

The exercise is significant in terms of its geographical spread, the number of participating agencies and units, and the range of its objectives.

Assets of the Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard, Coastal Security Police, Customs and other maritime agencies will participate.

The conduct of the exercise is being facilitated by the Ministries of Defence; Home Affairs; Ports, Shipping and Waterways; Petroleum and Natural Gas; and Fisheries, and Animal Husbandry and Dairying.

It also focuses on the security of critical offshore assets, including oil platforms.

'Sea Vigil' is also a build-up to the Indian Navy's biennial Theatre Level Readiness Operational Exercise . Together, 'Sea Vigil' and TROPEX address the entire spectrum of maritime security challenges, from coastal defence to operations on the high seas.

'Sea Vigil-26' will provide a realistic assessment of India's maritime and national security and strengthen it further, the statement said.

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