From joint stiffness to posture changes: How sitting cross-legged for long hours may affect your body

According to Dr Jagadeesh, when we sit cross-legged, the hips are positioned in flexion, abduction, and external rotation, while the knees remain bent. This requires a reasonable degree of mobility in both joints. Individuals with restricted hip mobility, existing knee problems , or degenerative joint conditions may experience discomfort because the posture places the joints under sustained mechanical stress. “Prolonged positioning can also cause temporary compression of nerves and blood vessels, resulting in numbness, tingling, or a sensation of pins and needles in the legs,” highlighted Dr Jagadeesh.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr P C Jagadeesh, senior consultant, orthopaedic trauma and robotic joint replacement surgeon at Kauvery Hospital and Joss Center, Jayanagar, Bengaluru explained what you should know about this habit.

Sitting cross-legged is a common posture, particularly in Indian households, where people often sit on the floor during meals, conversations, religious activities, or while working. Sitting this way occasionally is not inherently harmful. However, maintaining the same position for prolonged periods can place additional stress on certain joints and soft tissues, particularly the knees, hips and lower back.

Another concern is the way people position their spine while sitting on the floor. Many tend to slump forward or round their lower back, particularly when they lack adequate hip mobility. Maintaining this position for extended periods can increase strain on the lumbar region and contribute to muscular fatigue, stiffness, and lower back discomfort.

People with knee osteoarthritis, meniscus injuries, hip arthritis, or a history of joint replacement should be particularly careful. Deep knee flexion and rotation may aggravate their existing symptoms. They should avoid forcing themselves into positions that cause pain or discomfort.

“However, it is important to understand that the posture itself does not automatically cause arthritis or permanent joint damage. The duration, frequency, individual joint health, and ability to move comfortably all influence the impact,” said Dr Jagadeesh.