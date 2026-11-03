For a healthier spine, get enough calcium and protein, walk 8,000 steps a day: Surgeon shares 5 habits

Back pain is a common complaint in modern life, with long hours at a desk and sedentary habits leaving little room for movement. Whether you are working at a computer or resting on the couch, sitting for a long time can contribute to stiffness and back pain.

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Poor posture can add to the trouble. But caring for your spine is not as complicated as it may seem. It requires you to be consistent with a few habits. You do not need a complete lifestyle change, just a few essential practices that support your spine health.

Dr Satyen Mehta, consultant spine surgeon at PD Hinduja Hospital and MRC, Khar, weighed in to reveal vital spine-friendly habits.

Describing the value of adopting spine-friendly habits, he said, "A sound spine is very important to lead an active and independent life.” Dr Mehta also explained that while hectic lives may leave little time for self-care, maintaining a healthy spine requires only a few basic steps.

“The spine helps you stay upright every day. Now it is time for you to do something for it. Perfection is less important than consistency," the surgeon emphasised the importance of consistency. This means that when you regularly adhere to some practices, your spine-related back pain may subside gradually. It is also useful for prevention.

Here's his advice: