For a healthier spine, get enough calcium and protein, walk 8,000 steps a day: Surgeon shares 5 habits
Long hours of sitting and poor posture can contribute to stiffness and back pain. Spine surgeon recommends a few basic habits to stay safe.
Back pain is a common complaint in modern life, with long hours at a desk and sedentary habits leaving little room for movement. Whether you are working at a computer or resting on the couch, sitting for a long time can contribute to stiffness and back pain.
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Poor posture can add to the trouble. But caring for your spine is not as complicated as it may seem. It requires you to be consistent with a few habits. You do not need a complete lifestyle change, just a few essential practices that support your spine health.
Dr Satyen Mehta, consultant spine surgeon at PD Hinduja Hospital and MRC, Khar, weighed in to reveal vital spine-friendly habits.
Describing the value of adopting spine-friendly habits, he said, "A sound spine is very important to lead an active and independent life.” Dr Mehta also explained that while hectic lives may leave little time for self-care, maintaining a healthy spine requires only a few basic steps.
“The spine helps you stay upright every day. Now it is time for you to do something for it. Perfection is less important than consistency," the surgeon emphasised the importance of consistency. This means that when you regularly adhere to some practices, your spine-related back pain may subside gradually. It is also useful for prevention.
Here's his advice:
1. Exercise your muscles at least three times a week
- Strengthen the muscles supporting the spine to help maintain stability and mobility.
- Include exercises that target your core, back, and hip muscles.
- Plan two or three exercises a week and gradually increase your efforts.
2. Healthy diet for good bones and muscles
- Healthy bones and muscles help support your spine.
- Include adequate amounts of calcium and protein in your diet.
- Eat foods such as milk, curd, paneer, pulses, eggs, fish and lean meat to get these nutrients.
3. Avoid sitting for long periods of time
- Sitting for long periods without movement can cause stiffness and pain.
- If you work at a desk or computer, get up every 30 minutes to move.
- Walk around, stretch, or change positions regularly.
- There is no single perfect sitting position; regular movement is important.
4. Walk 8,000 steps a day
- Walking is a simple way to stay active and healthy.
- Supports cardiovascular health, helps maintain a healthy weight and encourages regular movement.
- Aim to walk 8,000 steps a day.
5. Maintain a healthy body weight and lift properly
- Being overweight may put strain on your spine.
- Exercise and healthy eating promote a healthy body weight.
- When lifting things, keep the load close to your body, bend your hips and knees, and do not twist when carrying heavy objects.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More
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