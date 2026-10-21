Doctor explains back pain from gym injuries, when rest is enough and when to seek medical advice

Going to the gym regularly is highly recommended by doctors and fitness trainers, with regular workouts being an integral part of a healthy lifestyle. Lifting weights, squatting, and high-intensity workouts can dramatically improve strength and stamina, but back pain remains one of the most common issues along the way.

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“When a sudden tweak or persistent ache shows up, the challenge is figuring out whether a few days of rest will fix it, or if it is time to consult a doctor for a closer look,” shared radiologist Dr Harsh Mahajan with HT Lifestyle. He elaborated on how to know the difference between the two situations, which are presented as follows.

How to differentiate between soreness and serious injury Feeling sore after a tough workout is completely normal. As Dr Mahajan explained, “Common muscle fatigue usually feels like a dull, spread-out ache across the lower back that gradually fades within two to three days with light movement, decent hydration, and a bit of downtime.”

On the other hand, a genuine injury feels quite different. “Sudden, sharp pain; a subtle popping sensation when lifting; or pain that worsens when you bend forward suggests more than a simple strain,” he noted.

The doctor cautioned that ignoring such pain and hoping that it will resolve itself only exacerbates an otherwise minor problem into a long-term issue.