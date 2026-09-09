Muscle loss doesn’t begin in old age: Here’s why your 30s matter and how to protect your strength
Here’s why your 30s are a critical time for muscle health and how to prevent early muscle loss and stay strong.
The common understanding of muscle loss is associated with ageing; however, it can happen much earlier in one's life. Starting at age 30, muscle mass and strength can be lost if there are insufficient amounts of physical activity, proper diet and recovery. Muscle loss happens quite gradually at first, and therefore, it often remains unnoticed for a long time. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Kumardev Arvind Rajamanya, director and lead consultant, orthopaedic surgery and complex trauma, robotic joint reconstruction /replacement, sports medicine and arthroscopy, KIMS Hospitals, Mahadevapura, explained why it happens and ways to preserve muscle, strength and mobility.
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Why does muscle loss begin at 30?
Dr Kumardev highlighted that muscle loss is not simply an issue of appearance. Skeletal muscles play an important role in functions such as mobility, balance, metabolism, and even performing daily tasks. As one grows older, their body becomes unable to create new muscle tissue and heal it using protein consumed through diet and exercise.
“Hormonal imbalance, physical inactivity, lack of exercise, insufficient protein intake, and bad sleep habits can speed up the process,” said Dr Kumardev.
How to prevent muscle loss?
It is worth noting that loss of muscle mass can be avoided and corrected. Resistance training is one of the best ways to prevent this problem. According to Dr Kumardev, regular practice of weightlifting, bodyweight workouts, resistance band exercises, and functional workouts can contribute to muscle development and retention of strength. Adults need to perform weight-bearing or strength training exercises at least twice or three times a week.
Nutritional support also plays a major role in maintaining muscle mass. Proper nutrition can help to get the proteins needed for muscle maintenance and regeneration. Some great sources of protein are eggs, dairy products, fish, chicken, meat, soybeans, beans and other legumes. Instead of taking most proteins with one meal, one can use protein in several portions. Protein needs vary from individual to individual.
Proper intake of vitamin D and calcium, along with other micronutrients, is necessary for a healthy musculoskeletal system. Physical activity through walking and stair climbing and avoiding long periods of sitting, is also helpful for physical exercise.
It is important to consider sleep and rest. Bad sleep may have an impact on your performance during the workout and recovery. Adults need quality and regular sleep and sufficient time for recovery after strenuous workouts.
According to Dr Kumardev, one also needs to pay attention to possible early signs like decreased strength, inability to climb stairs, inability to lift familiar weights, and increased tiredness during usual activities. In case of persistent problems, one should consult a doctor to diagnose the cause of these problems, including nutritional and hormonal deficiencies and so forth.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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