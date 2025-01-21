Nutritionist shares tips on how to reverse prediabetes with proper diet and exercise

Prediabetes refers to the condition where a person has a higher-than-normal level of blood sugar. While the level may not be considered for type 2 diabetes, with the wrong diet and lifestyle, it can lead to diabetes and other health complications. Hence, when someone is diagnosed to be prediabetic, it is essential to make healthy dietary and lifestyle choices to reverse the conditions, and regulate the blood sugar levels. Also read | Demystifying diabetes: Different types, their causes, signs and symptoms, treatments and tips to manage them With healthy dietary and lifestyle choices, prediabetes can be reversed.(Photo by Pexels)

Dr Adrian Chavez, Nutritionist, keeps sharing diet and health related tips and tricks on his Instagram profile on a regular basis. From addressing diabetes to inflammation, his social media is replete with helpful healthy hacks. A few weeks back, Dr Adrian Chavez shared a post where he noted down the healthy tips to reverse prediabetes.

“As someone who spent my entire PhD studying this topic, I can confidently say this is the most evidence-based approach to this issue,” read an excerpt of his post. Here's what the nutritionist suggested. Also read | Diabetes could lead to coma or death—Are you at risk?

Start with exercise:

We should get ourselves out of the sedentary slump and get working instead. The nutritionist shared that a brief session of exercise can also help in regulating the blood sugar levels in the body. He suggested working out every other day for best results.

Cardio and strength training:

Cardiovascular exercises and strength training, and the combination of both can significantly impact blood sugar levels in the body. The nutritionist added that 2-3 days per week of cardio and 2-3 days per week of resistance training can help. Also read | Top prediabetes signs to watch out for to prevent and reverse diabetes

Calorie intake:

We need to watch our calorie intake and work on a dietary pattern of calorie deficit that can help in weight loss. “Some people with prediabetes, however, may actually benefit from eating at maintenance or even a slight surplus if they are not carrying excess body fat, but instead are lac king muscle mass,” Dr Adrian Chavez added.

Protein intake:

Eating the right amount of protein is essential. Protein helps in building muscle mass, which further contributes to regulating blood sugar levels. Protein also helps in slowing digestion, thereby keeping the body satiated longer and reducing cravings.

Carbohydrates intake:

It is essential to watch our carbohydrate intake. In case of people who consume a lot of carbohydrates in their diet, replacing some of it with healthy fat sources can help. Choosing higher fiber carbohydrate sources such as legumes, vegetables, fruits and whole grains can be helpful.

Micronutrients:

Micronutrients such as magnesium, Vitamin D and chromium are essential for maintaining blood sugar levels in the body. We should ensure to incorporate these micronutrients in the daily diet. Also read | Do not ignore borderline diabetes; know symptoms and lifestyle changes to reverse it

Meal timing:

Dr Adrian Chavez suggested that getting more calorie intake early in the day than at night can have positive effects on the body's blood sugar levels.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.