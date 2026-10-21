Neurosurgeon explains how slipped disc is different from sore back, shares early warning signs that can help avoid lasting damage

The neurosurgeon explained that simple muscle soreness stays in the back, feeling like an ache or stiffness. It is usually the result of strenuous activity or bad posture, and the symptoms generally go away with rest and gentle movement.

In the words of Dr Prajapati, “A slipped disc happens when the soft part between two bones in the spine pushes out and presses on a nerve. That pressure on the nerve is what makes it different from back pain.”

The back pain that ails individuals is usually caused by muscle strain and does not leave a lasting impact on their health. A slipped disc can initially present itself just like that, but it is fundamentally different. Not paying attention to it early can cause lasting damage to the nerves, shared neurosurgeon Dr Ankit Prajapati with HT Lifestyle.

“However, a slipped disc is different,” he stated. “The pain often moves from the back through the buttock and down the leg, or from the neck into the arm. People also describe feeling tingling, numbness or a shock-like sensation. This type of pain is usually on one side and gets worse when bending forward, sitting for a long time, coughing or sneezing.”

Other early signs of a slipped disc include:

Weakness, such as dragging a foot, a weakened grip or trouble climbing the stairs

Waking up from pain at night

Numbness around the groin or inner thighs

Trouble with urine or bowel control

Weakness or pain accompanied by fever Treatment and preventive measures for slipped disc The neurosurgeon assured that a slipped disc does not always mean surgery. Most people get better with medication, therapy, changes in how they move, and, in some cases, injections.

“Surgery is only considered when there is weakness or pain that does not get better with treatment or when there are problems with the bladder or bowels. Early checking makes a difference in the outcome,” noted Dr Prajapati.

According to Dr Prajapati, prevention starts with habits. He shared the following:

If you sit for hours, stand and walk every 30 to 45 minutes

Keep screens at eye level

Support your back

Lift things by bending the knees, not the waist

Exercise regularly to build up the core and back muscles

Maintain a healthy body weight

Avoid smoking Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Dr Ankit Prajapati is a consultant in the Department of Neurosurgery at Sterling Hospitals, Gurukul, Ahmedabad.