Sleep setup affects how our back feels in the morning: Ortho-spine surgeon explains effects of mattress, pillow and sleeping habits

The way we sleep often affects how our back feels after waking up. When one wakes up with a stiff neck or back, they often blame it on poor sleeping posture. However, sometimes it is the entire sleep setup that is to blame.

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“Your sleep setup, which includes your mattress, pillow and sleeping habits, plays a big role in how your back feels when the morning alarm rings,” shared ortho-spine surgeon Dr Dheeraj Batheja with HT Lifestyle. He elaborated on the effect that each of them has, which is presented as follows.

Why mattress matters In the words of Dr Batheja, “A mattress should support your spine’s natural curve. If it is too soft, your hips sink too deep, and your spine bends out of line. If it is too hard, it pushes against your shoulders and hips, creating pressure points.”

While the surgeon acknowledged that comfort is subjective, he noted that a medium-firm mattress is suggested by experts for most people.

“Also remember that mattresses wear out,” he stated. “If yours sags, has lumps and is more than seven to 10 years old, it may be hurting your back.”