Which sleeping position is healthier for your spine? Surgeon explains the pros and cons of sleeping on your back and side
From spinal alignment to back pain, here's what to know about sleeping on your back versus your side.
Spine problems have become increasingly common, especially among today's generation. In a technology-driven world, a sedentary lifestyle and prolonged sitting can affect our overall health, particularly our neck and spine.
Also read | Worried about weakening spine? Orthopaedic surgeon shares how to maintain spine health with age
While these habits can take a toll on our posture, our sleeping position may also play a role in spinal health. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Arjun Dhawale, Additional Director, Orthopaedic Spine Surgery, Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, explains the benefits of sleeping on your back versus your side to help you make an informed choice.
Which sleeping position is healthier for your spine?
According to Dr Arjun, both side and back positions are good. The important part is to get enough rest and sleep for at least 7 hours. This also depends on individual habits and preferences, and whether any preexisting medical conditions exist.
Benefits of sleeping on side and back
“If pre-existing medical spinal conditions like lumbar disc disease or spinal stenosis are present, then sleeping on the sides may provide a more comfortable position for rest, as the area for the nerves is more open with the spine flexed, as it is when lying on the side versus lying on the back,” highlighted Dr Arjun. If lying on the back is preferred, then keeping a pillow below the knees may be more comfortable.
It’s important to avoid twisting the back when changing positions, as that may aggravate spinal pain if preexisting; it's better to log roll with the shoulders and hips moving simultaneously to keep the back straight.
About Dr Arjun
Dr Arjun Dhawale is an Orthopedic surgeon and Spine Surgeon in Girgaon, Mumbai and has an experience of 21 years in these fields. Dr Arjun Dhawale practices at Sir H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital in Girgaon, Mumbai. He completed MBBS from the University of Mumbai, Mumbai, in 2000, MS - Orthopaedics from the University of Mumbai, Mumbai, in 2001, and DNB - Orthopedics Surgery from the University of British Columbia - UBS, Canada, in 2005.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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