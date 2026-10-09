Worried about weakening spine? Orthopaedic surgeon shares how to maintain spine health with age

Changes in the spine are a natural part of getting older, but they do not have to mean constant back or neck pain, believes orthopaedic surgeon Dr Pushkar Chawla.

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“Disc dehydration, reduced muscle strength, stiffness, changes in posture and age-related wear and tear can gradually affect spinal health,” he shared with HT Lifestyle. “The key is to maintain strength, mobility and healthy body weight while avoiding habits that put unnecessary stress on the spine.”

Dr Chawla went on to share six ways to prevent one's spine from becoming excessively weak as one grows old. They are presented as follows.

1. Regular exercise Regular physical activity is one of the most important ways to protect the spine, shared Dr Chawla, noting that low-impact exercises such as walking, swimming, cycling and yoga can help maintain flexibility and strengthen the muscles that support the spine.

“Strength training should also be included, particularly exercises that strengthen the core, back, hips and legs. However, older adults should avoid suddenly starting intense workouts or lifting heavy weights without proper guidance,” he cautioned.

2. Good posture When it comes to spine health, good posture is vital. “Avoid sitting continuously for long periods, particularly in a slouched position,” advised Dr Chawla. “If you have a desk-based routine, keep your back supported, feet flat on the floor, and the computer screen at approximately eye level.”

“Take short movement breaks every 30 to 60 minutes to stretch or walk around,” he added. “When lifting objects, bend at the knees and keep the object close to your body instead of bending from the waist.”