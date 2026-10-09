Worried about weakening spine? Orthopaedic surgeon shares how to maintain spine health with age
Trouble with the spine is common with age, but everyday habits can keep it in check; Dr Pushkar Chawla shares how.
Changes in the spine are a natural part of getting older, but they do not have to mean constant back or neck pain, believes orthopaedic surgeon Dr Pushkar Chawla.
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“Disc dehydration, reduced muscle strength, stiffness, changes in posture and age-related wear and tear can gradually affect spinal health,” he shared with HT Lifestyle. “The key is to maintain strength, mobility and healthy body weight while avoiding habits that put unnecessary stress on the spine.”
Dr Chawla went on to share six ways to prevent one's spine from becoming excessively weak as one grows old. They are presented as follows.
1. Regular exercise
Regular physical activity is one of the most important ways to protect the spine, shared Dr Chawla, noting that low-impact exercises such as walking, swimming, cycling and yoga can help maintain flexibility and strengthen the muscles that support the spine.
“Strength training should also be included, particularly exercises that strengthen the core, back, hips and legs. However, older adults should avoid suddenly starting intense workouts or lifting heavy weights without proper guidance,” he cautioned.
2. Good posture
When it comes to spine health, good posture is vital. “Avoid sitting continuously for long periods, particularly in a slouched position,” advised Dr Chawla. “If you have a desk-based routine, keep your back supported, feet flat on the floor, and the computer screen at approximately eye level.”
“Take short movement breaks every 30 to 60 minutes to stretch or walk around,” he added. “When lifting objects, bend at the knees and keep the object close to your body instead of bending from the waist.”
3. Healthy body weight
The orthopaedic surgeon explained that maintaining a healthy weight can reduce the mechanical load on the spine and may help prevent worsening of back problems.
4. Proper nutrition
Getting the necessary nutrients in the right quantities every day helps maintain muscle and bone health. Among the most important nutrients for this purpose are protein, calcium and vitamin D, shared Dr Chawla.
“Older adults should pay particular attention to bone health because conditions such as osteoporosis can increase the risk of spinal fractures,” he stated.
5. Proper sleep
How a person sleeps greatly affects their spine health. As Dr Chawla stated, “A comfortable mattress and a sleeping position that keeps the spine relatively neutral can help reduce morning stiffness and discomfort.”
6. Regular evaluation
Most importantly, Dr Chawla noted that persistent or worsening back pain should not simply be dismissed as an inevitable part of ageing.
“Pain accompanied by weakness, numbness, difficulty walking, loss of bladder or bowel control, unexplained weight loss or pain following a fall requires prompt medical evaluation,” he shared. “Early assessment can help identify problems and prevent further deterioration.”
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
Dr Pushkar Chawla, MBBS, MS, FNB, is the director and unit head in the department of Orthopaedics at ShardaCare- Healthcity, with over 25 years of clinical experience.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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