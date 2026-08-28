Internet says sleeping without a pillow is better for your health. But is it really good for your neck and spine?

Amidst several sleep advises, the internet claims that sleeping without a pillow can improve posture and ensure better sleep. While many people may agree, the reality isn't quite that simple.

In this edition of the HT Lifestyle series, ‘Internet vs Reality,’ we look at the claim that sleeping without a pillow is better for your health. While the idea may sound simple, experts say the answer depends on factors such as your sleeping position , neck alignment and individual needs. HT Lifestyle spoke to Dr Sharmila Tulpule, orthopaedic surgeon and regenerative medicine specialist, founder and director of Orthobiologix Biotech Pvt Ltd, to explain whether this simple switch can really make a difference to your sleep, posture and neck health.

Can ditching your pillow improve sleep? Dr Tulpule highlighted that there is no evidence that everyone should get rid of their pillow. What is more important is whether the head and neck are aligned well with each other and the rest of the spine while you sleep.

“Various sleeping positions call for different types of pillows,” said Dr Tulpule. If you are sleeping on your side, doing away with the pillow may cause your head to rest against the mattress because there is a distance between the shoulder and the head. This may increase tensions in your neck. Having a pillow that is the right height and that gives good support may help keep your head in a neutral position.

If you are sleeping on your back, having your pillow too high causes you to lean forward with your neck and head. Getting a pillow that will support the natural curve of your neck may be more comfortable in this position. Stomach sleeping makes it more difficult for your neck since it requires that your head is tilted to one side; using a thick pillow works.