Internet says sleeping without a pillow is better for your health. But is it really good for your neck and spine?
The internet says you should sleep without a pillow. Here’s what experts say about its impact on your neck, spine, posture and sleep quality.
In this edition of the HT Lifestyle series, ‘Internet vs Reality,’ we look at the claim that sleeping without a pillow is better for your health. While the idea may sound simple, experts say the answer depends on factors such as your sleeping position, neck alignment and individual needs. HT Lifestyle spoke to Dr Sharmila Tulpule, orthopaedic surgeon and regenerative medicine specialist, founder and director of Orthobiologix Biotech Pvt Ltd, to explain whether this simple switch can really make a difference to your sleep, posture and neck health.
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What does the Internet say?
Amidst several sleep advises, the internet claims that sleeping without a pillow can improve posture and ensure better sleep. While many people may agree, the reality isn't quite that simple.
Can ditching your pillow improve sleep?
Dr Tulpule highlighted that there is no evidence that everyone should get rid of their pillow. What is more important is whether the head and neck are aligned well with each other and the rest of the spine while you sleep.
“Various sleeping positions call for different types of pillows,” said Dr Tulpule. If you are sleeping on your side, doing away with the pillow may cause your head to rest against the mattress because there is a distance between the shoulder and the head. This may increase tensions in your neck. Having a pillow that is the right height and that gives good support may help keep your head in a neutral position.
If you are sleeping on your back, having your pillow too high causes you to lean forward with your neck and head. Getting a pillow that will support the natural curve of your neck may be more comfortable in this position. Stomach sleeping makes it more difficult for your neck since it requires that your head is tilted to one side; using a thick pillow works.
Importance of support, not absence of pillow
From an orthopaedic point of view, the question should not be whether a pillow is good or bad, but if it is the right one for you. The design and height of a pillow can have an influence on cervical spine alignment. Chronic neck pain tells us that the design of a pillow can actually reduce the daytime pain or disability experienced.
Significance of morning stiffness
“If you have painful neck stiffness in the morning, headaches, shoulder discomfort, or difficulty moving your neck while waking, it could be time to review your sleeping position and pillow,” said Dr Tulpule. There is a possibility that the pillow is either too low or too high and therefore the neck is poorly supported.
Listen to your neck, not the internet
“Sleeping without a pillow is not a universally accepted rule for being healthier. For most people, the idea is to achieve sound sleep accompanied by a properly aligned cervical spine. If you have persistent neck pain, with numbness and weakness in your arms, better contact an orthopaedic doctor, instead of thinking that not using a pillow will solve all the problems,” concluded Dr Tulpule.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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