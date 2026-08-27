Is it worth buying a walking pad? Orthopaedic expert breaks down the pros, cons and who needs one

Dr Mayank highlighted that a walking pad can be a great way to add more walking into your daily routine , especially if you have a sedentary lifestyle or find it hard to walk outdoors regularly because of the weather, like during the rainy season.

According to Dr Mayank, walking is one of the best low impact exercises out there. It keeps your joints moving well, supports your muscles and helps with overall fitness. It also helps manage your weight, which matters a lot for joint health — the more weight your knees, hips and ankles carry, the more strain they're under

Social media often pushes us to buy things that seem relevant at first but eventually end up unused. The growing intervention of technology in our daily lives can often compel us to invest in products we may not necessarily need. Amid several such devices, walking pads have been gaining popularity on social media, with many influencers recommending them to people with sedentary lifestyles. HT Lifestyle spoke to Dr Mayank Vijayvargiya, consultant orthopaedics, joint replacement, complex trauma and reconstruction, PD Hinduja Hospital and Medical Research Centre, Mahim, to understand the relevance of walking pads and whether they are worth investing in.

“The biggest benefit of a walking pad is convenience. You can use it during a quick break from work or while doing other things at home, so it's easier to break up long hours of sitting with some movement, instead of trying to fit in one big workout later,” explained Dr Mayank.

That said, walking alone isn't enough for complete joint health. It helps to pair it with some simple strengthening exercises for your hips, knees and ankles, plus stretching and balance work to keep your joints stable and mobile

Dr Mayank advises that if you are just getting started, take it slow. Build up your time and pace gradually as you get more comfortable rather than overdoing it early on. Wearing good shoes and keeping proper posture are also very important.

Is it worth buying a walking pad? According to Dr Mayank, a walking pad will not replace a full workout routine, but it's a simple, useful way to stay active when going outside isn't an option. At the end of the day, the best routine is the one you'll actually keep up with.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.