Fitness coach Raj Ganpath answers 11 FAQs about fat loss, diet, and fitness: ‘Is walking an exercise?’

Raj said, “In order to lose weight people start doing everything in extreme, from cutting out sugar to exercising six days a week, and so on, and naturally, body weight reduces. However, once they reach their fitness goal of losing a fixed number of calories, they often revert to their old habits. This leads to weight gain all over again. He recommends learning to manage weight, which is not too different from weight loss. “Weight loss is not the goal, weight management is the goal,” Raj told HT Lifestyle. “Weight management is something that everyone has to do for the rest of their lives,” he added.

1. Why do so many people lose weight quickly only to gain it all back again?

In today’s fast-paced world, where people are constantly bombarded with fitness advice on social media promising quick weight loss, 30-day transformations, and diet plans, it is easy to feel confused and fall for the trap. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, fitness coach Raj Ganpath, founder of the Slow Burn Method and a wellness expert with 18 years of experience, breaks down some of the biggest myths surrounding workouts, weight loss, protein, and diet.

Raj highlighted that most people make mistakes on nutrition , but a significant number of people make mistakes with movement. “As humans, we always tend to overestimate how much work we do and underestimate how much we eat,” Raj told HT Lifestyle. According to Ganpath, when people deprive themselves too much, restrict themselves too much, they feel like they are eating very less. But when balancing it out, if you look at the cheat meals, they are not eating enough. Another thing he mentioned is pushing too hard too soon, because most people want to lose weight quickly. Going too hard too soon makes it unsustainable.

3. Can people realistically lose weight without giving up foods they love? According to Raj, fast food and weight loss can co-exist, but the key is portion control and moderation. “Moderation is the expert move, extremes are for beginners,” said Raj. He highlighted that the idea is to find balance. There is no such thing as good food and bad food. “So it's always a balance of needs (nutrients) versus wants (fast food),” added Raj.

4. What matters more for fat loss: workouts or diet? According to Raj, nutrition is the primary tool when it comes to weight loss. This is because exercise is not for everyone. But food, everyone has to eat. So, it is applicable to every single person. “When you think about nutrition and exercise, it is about burning energy. There is a limit to how much energy you can burn; if you burn too much, your system will shut down, but nutrition is about reducing the amount of energy that goes in,” Raj told HT Lifestyle.

He highlighted that exercise by itself has a minimal effect on weight loss. “When you exert yourself more, when you do more exercise, certain hormones in your body are secreted, and it increases your appetite and hunger levels. So even without your knowledge, you end up eating a little more. So if you just increase exercise without controlling nutrition, you will end up eating more, and that will balance out so you won't really lose weight,” said Raj. This simply means exercise without nutrition is not effective at all, but nutrition without exercise is definitely active.