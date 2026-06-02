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    Healthy Indian Snack Ideas Start With Besan Ka Cheela And Homemade Mint Chutney Packed With Nutrition

    Besan Ka Cheela with Mint Chutney combines gram flour, vegetables, and fresh herbs making a protein-rich Indian snack suitable for breakfast or evening meals.

    Updated on: Jun 02, 2026 1:17 PM IST
    By Tarishi Shrivastava
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    Besan ka cheela with mint chutney is prepared using gram flour, vegetables, herbs, and spices cooked on a flat pan until lightly crisp. Popular across many regions of India, this healthy Indian snack is often enjoyed as a quick breakfast, evening bite, or light meal. The combination of protein-rich besan and refreshing mint chutney creates a balance of flavour, colour, and texture that appeals to all age groups.

    Besan Ka Cheela And Homemade Mint Chutney (Freepik)
    Besan Ka Cheela And Homemade Mint Chutney (Freepik)

    Besan, made from ground chickpeas, contains protein, fibre, iron">protein, fibre, iron, and several essential minerals. Its low glycemic index makes it a popular ingredient in balanced meal plans. The protein and fibre">protein and fibre combination contributes to longer-lasting energy and supports digestive wellness. Mint chutney complements the cheela with fresh herbs, antioxidants, and ingredients that are commonly used to support digestion">support digestion during warmer months. Vegetables such as onions, tomatoes, carrots, and capsicum can further enhance the nutritional profile of this vegetarian recipe.

    The batter is prepared by mixing besan with water, vegetables, herbs, and spices to create a smooth consistency. It is then spread on a hot pan and cooked until golden on both sides. The finished cheela develops a slightly crisp exterior and soft centre. Mint chutney made with mint leaves, coriander, green chillies, and lemon juice adds freshness and a vibrant green colour that pairs perfectly with the savoury pancake.

    Besan ka cheela and moong dal chilla are both protein-rich Indian snacks, but they differ in ingredients and texture. Besan cheela uses gram flour and can be prepared instantly without soaking, making it quicker to cook. Moong Dal Chilla is made from soaked and ground yellow or green moong dal, resulting in a slightly thicker texture and higher protein content. Besan cheela offers a softer bite and mild nutty flavour, while moong dal chilla delivers a heartier texture and stronger lentil taste.

    Besan Ka Cheela vs Moong Dal Chilla: Which Protein-Rich Indian Snack Suits You Better?

    Feature

    Besan Ka Cheela

    Moong Dal Chilla

    Main Ingredient

    Gram flour (besan)

    Soaked moong dal

    Preparation Time

    Quick and instant

    Requires soaking

    Protein Content

    High

    Slightly higher

    Fibre Content

    Good

    Good

    Texture

    Soft and light

    Slightly thicker

    Taste

    Mild and nutty

    Rich lentil flavour

    Cooking Convenience

    Easier and faster

    More preparation needed

    Colour

    Golden yellow

    Yellow to green

    Best Paired With

    Mint chutney, curd

    Green chutney, pickle

    Ideal For

    Quick breakfast and snacks

    High-protein meals

    Quick Look At Besan Ka Cheela

    Preparation Time: 10 minutes

    Cooking Time: 15 minutes

    Servings: 4

    Calories: Approx. 180 per serving

    Cuisine: Indian

    Difficulty Level: Easy

    Best Meal: Breakfast or Snack

    Main Highlight: High-protein vegetarian pancake

    Golden Besan Ka Cheela with Fresh Mint Chutney

    Protein-rich gram flour, vegetables, and spices come together in a quick Indian snack paired with refreshing mint chutney.

    Ingredients

    For Besan Cheela

    • 1 cup besan
    • 1 onion, finely chopped
    • 1 tomato, finely chopped
    • 2 tablespoons coriander leaves
    • 1 green chilli, chopped
    • ½ teaspoon turmeric
    • ½ teaspoon cumin seeds
    • Salt to taste
    • Water as needed
    • 1 teaspoon oil

    For Mint Chutney

    • 1 cup mint leaves
    • ½ cup coriander leaves
    • 1 green chilli
    • 1 tablespoon lemon juice
    • Salt to taste
    • 2 tablespoons water

    Method

    1. Mix besan, vegetables, spices, and water to make a smooth batter.
    2. Heat a pan and spread a ladle of batter evenly.
    3. Cook on both sides until golden.
    4. Blend all chutney ingredients until smooth.
    5. Serve hot besan cheela with mint chutney.

    7 Easy Ways to Boost the Nutrition of Besan Ka Cheela

    1. Add grated carrots to increase Vitamin A and fibre.
    2. Mix finely chopped spinach into the batter for additional iron and folate.
    3. Include capsicum for extra Vitamin C and crunch.
    4. Add crumbled paneer to increase protein content.
    5. Use minimal oil while cooking to keep the snack lighter.
    6. Prepare mint chutney with fresh mint, coriander, ginger, and lemon juice.
    7. Serve Besan Ka Cheela with curd for added protein and calcium.

    Nutritional Breakdown of Besan Ka Cheela with Mint Chutney

    Besan ka cheela is a great breakfast option, one serving gives you protein, healthy fats, calcium and other nutrients.">protein, healthy fats, calcium and other nutrients.

    Nutrient

    Approx. Amount Per Serving

    Calories

    180 kcal

    Carbohydrates

    20 g

    Protein

    8 g

    Fat

    6 g

    Fibre

    5 g

    Calcium

    55 mg

    Iron

    2.5 mg

    Vitamin C

    Moderate

    FAQs

    Is Besan Ka Cheela with Mint Chutney a good high-protein snack?

    Besan ka cheela with mint chutney provides plant-based protein from gram flour, making it a suitable high-protein vegetarian snack.

    Can Besan Ka Cheela with Mint Chutney be eaten for breakfast?

    Besan ka cheela with mint chutney is a popular breakfast option because it is quick to prepare and provides balanced nutrition.

    Is Besan Ka Cheela with Mint Chutney suitable for weight-loss meal plans?

    Besan ka cheela with mint chutney can fit into weight-loss meal plans because gram flour offers protein and fibre while remaining relatively moderate in calories.

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