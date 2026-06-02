Healthy Indian Snack Ideas Start With Besan Ka Cheela And Homemade Mint Chutney Packed With Nutrition

Besan ka cheela with mint chutney is prepared using gram flour, vegetables, herbs, and spices cooked on a flat pan until lightly crisp. Popular across many regions of India, this healthy Indian snack is often enjoyed as a quick breakfast, evening bite, or light meal. The combination of protein-rich besan and refreshing mint chutney creates a balance of flavour, colour, and texture that appeals to all age groups. Besan Ka Cheela And Homemade Mint Chutney (Freepik)

Besan, made from ground chickpeas, contains protein, fibre, iron">protein, fibre, iron, and several essential minerals. Its low glycemic index makes it a popular ingredient in balanced meal plans. The protein and fibre">protein and fibre combination contributes to longer-lasting energy and supports digestive wellness. Mint chutney complements the cheela with fresh herbs, antioxidants, and ingredients that are commonly used to support digestion">support digestion during warmer months. Vegetables such as onions, tomatoes, carrots, and capsicum can further enhance the nutritional profile of this vegetarian recipe.

The batter is prepared by mixing besan with water, vegetables, herbs, and spices to create a smooth consistency. It is then spread on a hot pan and cooked until golden on both sides. The finished cheela develops a slightly crisp exterior and soft centre. Mint chutney made with mint leaves, coriander, green chillies, and lemon juice adds freshness and a vibrant green colour that pairs perfectly with the savoury pancake.

Besan ka cheela and moong dal chilla are both protein-rich Indian snacks, but they differ in ingredients and texture. Besan cheela uses gram flour and can be prepared instantly without soaking, making it quicker to cook. Moong Dal Chilla is made from soaked and ground yellow or green moong dal, resulting in a slightly thicker texture and higher protein content. Besan cheela offers a softer bite and mild nutty flavour, while moong dal chilla delivers a heartier texture and stronger lentil taste.