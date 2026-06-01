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    Soya Chunks Curry For Weight Loss: A Flavorful Plant-Based Dish Rich In Protein And Fibre

    Soya Chunks Curry combines protein-rich soya chunks with tomatoes, onions, and spices to create a nutritious Indian lunch suitable for balanced eating.

    Published on: Jun 01, 2026 1:13 PM IST
    By Tarishi Shrivastava
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    Soya chunks curry for weight loss is a flavourful Indian curry prepared with protein-rich soya chunks simmered in an onion and tomato gravy seasoned with aromatic spices. Soya chunks were introduced as an affordable vegetarian protein source and have become a popular ingredient in Indian kitchens because of their ability to absorb flavours while providing substantial nutrition. The dish pairs well with roti, brown rice, millet rotis, or steamed rice, making it suitable for lunch throughout the year.

    Soya Chunks Curry For Weight Loss (Freepik)
    Soya Chunks Curry For Weight Loss (Freepik)

    Soya chunks contain a remarkable amount of protein">amount of protein while remaining relatively low in fat, making them a popular choice for people looking to increase protein intake. Their combination of protein and fibre supports">protein and fibre supports balanced eating habits and helps create meals that remain enjoyable for longer periods. Tomatoes contribute antioxidants such as lycopene">antioxidants such as lycopene, while onions, garlic, and ginger add beneficial plant compounds. Together, these ingredients create a high-protein lunch that combines flavour with practical nutrition.

    The dish begins with soaked and softened soya chunks that are cooked in a gravy made from onions, tomatoes, ginger, garlic, and spices. Turmeric, cumin, coriander powder, and chilli powder contribute colour and aroma, while the soya chunks absorb the masala during simmering. The finished curry develops a rich reddish-orange colour, tender bite, and layered flavour profile that works especially well with Indian breads and rice.

    Soya chunks curry differs from chicken curry mainly in its protein source. Soya chunks provide plant-based protein and are generally lower in fat than many chicken curry preparations. They also contribute dietary fibre, which chicken does not provide. Chicken curry offers animal-based protein and a different texture, while soya chunks absorb spices exceptionally well and create a hearty curry without relying on meat. Both can be part of balanced meal plans, but soya chunks curry remains a popular vegetarian protein option for healthy eating.

    Soya Chunks Curry vs Vegetable Curry for Weight Loss

    Feature

    Soya Chunks Curry

    Vegetable Curry

    Main Ingredient

    Soya chunks

    Mixed vegetables

    Protein Content

    Very high

    Moderate to low

    Fibre Content

    High

    High

    Calories

    Moderate

    Generally lower

    Satiety Factor

    Higher due to protein content

    Moderate

    Weight Loss Support

    Helps maintain muscle while managing calorie intake

    Helps increase vegetable intake with fewer calories

    Carbohydrate Content

    Lower

    Depends on vegetables used

    Fat Content

    Usually low

    Usually low

    Iron Content

    Higher

    Moderate

    Calcium Content

    Higher

    Depends on vegetables used

    Protein Source

    Plant-based protein

    Mainly vegetables

    Texture

    Soft and meaty

    Soft and vegetable-rich

    Best Paired With

    Roti, brown rice, millet roti

    Roti, rice, quinoa, millet

    Ideal For

    High-protein meal plans

    Low-calorie vegetable-focused meals

    Nutritional Highlight

    Rich in protein, iron, and fibre

    Rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants

    Quick Facts About Soya Chunks Curry

    Preparation Time: 15 minutes

    Cooking Time: 25 minutes

    Servings: 4

    Calories: Approx. 180 per serving

    Cuisine: Indian

    Difficulty Level: Easy

    Meal Type: Lunch or Dinner

    Texture: Tender and gravy-coated

    High-Protein Soya Chunks Curry Recipe

    Protein-rich soya chunks simmered in aromatic onion tomato gravy create a nutritious Indian curry perfect for everyday meals.

    Ingredients

    • 2 cups soya chunks
    • 2 onions, finely chopped
    • 3 tomatoes, pureed
    • 1 tablespoon ginger-garlic paste
    • 1 teaspoon cumin seeds
    • ½ teaspoon turmeric powder
    • 1 teaspoon coriander powder
    • ½ teaspoon red chilli powder
    • ½ teaspoon garam masala
    • 2 teaspoons oil
    • Salt to taste
    • 2 cups water
    • Fresh coriander for garnish

    Method

    1. Boil soya chunks for 5 minutes. Drain and squeeze out excess water.
    2. Heat oil and add cumin seeds. Add onions and cook until golden.
    3. Add ginger-garlic paste and cook briefly.
    4. Add tomato puree and spices. Cook until the masala thickens.
    5. Mix in the prepared soya chunks and coat them well with the masala.
    6. Add water and cook for 10–12 minutes.
    7. Finish with fresh coriander and serve hot.

    Smart Ways to Make Soya Chunks Curry Healthier

    A few simple ingredient choices can make soya chunks curry lighter, more nutritious, and better suited for balanced eating habits. These easy adjustments help improve texture, flavour, and overall nutritional value without changing the essence of the dish.

    Prepare Soya Chunks Properly

    Boil the soya chunks for 8–10 minutes and squeeze out all excess water before cooking. This improves texture, removes any lingering raw taste, and helps the chunks absorb spices more effectively.

    Use Less Oil

    Limit the recipe to 1–2 teaspoons of oil. Mustard oil, groundnut oil, or olive oil work well while keeping the curry lighter and reducing unnecessary calories.

    Choose a Tomato-Based Gravy

    Create the curry base using tomatoes, onions, ginger, and garlic instead of cream, butter, or nut-based gravies. This keeps the dish flavourful while reducing excess fat.

    Add Fibre-Rich Vegetables

    Spinach, green peas, bottle gourd, carrots, or beans blend well with soya chunks and increase fibre, vitamins, and minerals while adding more volume to the meal.

    Include Fresh Herbs

    Fresh coriander leaves and mint provide extra flavour, antioxidants, and freshness without adding calories.

    Pair with Whole Grains

    Serve the curry with brown rice, millet rotis, or whole wheat rotis to increase fibre intake and create a more balanced meal.

    Add Protein-Rich Green Peas

    Green peas complement soya chunks well and contribute additional plant protein, fibre, and nutrients to the curry.

    Nutritional Value of Soya Chunks Curry

    Soya chunks">Soya chunks curry provides protein, fibre, vitamins, and minerals while remaining relatively moderate in calories.

    Nutrient

    Approx. Amount Per Serving

    Calories

    180 kcal

    Carbohydrates

    14 g

    Protein

    18 g

    Fat

    5 g

    Fibre

    6 g

    Iron

    4 mg

    Calcium

    90 mg

    Potassium

    380 mg

    FAQs

    Are soya chunks a good source of protein?

    Yes. Soya chunks are among the richest vegetarian protein sources available.

    Why should soya chunks be boiled first?

    Boiling soya chunks first softens them and removes any raw flavour.

    How long can soya chunks curry be stored?

    Soya chunks curry can be refrigerated for up to two days in an airtight container.

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