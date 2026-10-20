Orthopaedic expert lists 6 symptoms of bad joints that should not be ignored: From morning stiffness to swelling and pain

A stiff knee or a sore shoulder is easy to dismiss as just part of ageing or the toll of a difficult workout, especially in winter. But joints seldom fail without some kind of warning.

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“The musculoskeletal system gives subtle, persistent signals long before structural damage occurs. Temporary tiredness will go away on its own, but persistent pain should be treated with caution,” shared orthopaedic expert Dr Aseem Kumar with HT Lifestyle.

He cautioned that if the early signs are not taken seriously, there is the possibility of developing underlying pathologies. He went on to list six of the most common joint complaints that need to be addressed at the earliest.

1. Prolonged morning stiffness Waking up with mild stiffness can occur occasionally, but stiffness that persists beyond 30 to 40 minutes is worth paying attention to, believes Dr Kumar.

“When morning stiffness lasts longer, it can be a sign of systemic inflammatory arthropathies like rheumatoid arthritis, which sets it apart from the more fleeting stiffness you might feel from mechanical issues,” he explained.