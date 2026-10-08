Joint pain is not always a natural part of ageing: Orthopaedic surgeon shares 5 healthy lifestyle habits that can help

Joint pain is one of the most common ailments that individuals experience with age. However, according to orthopaedic surgeon Dr Pushkar Chawla, they should not always be dismissed as a normal part of ageing or something that will disappear on its own.

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“Occasional discomfort after strenuous activity may settle with rest, but persistent, recurrent or worsening pain can sometimes indicate an underlying issue such as osteoarthritis, inflammatory arthritis, an old injury, muscle weakness or excessive strain on the joints,” he shared with HT Lifestyle.

Dr Chawla highlighted that paying attention to the early signs and making simple lifestyle changes can help protect joint health and maintain mobility. He went on to share five healthy lifestyle habits that can help, which are presented as follows.

1. Stay physically active One of the most important habits to avoid joint pain is to stay physically active, but Dr Chawla suggested choosing low-impact exercises that do not unnecessarily stress the joints.

“Walking, swimming, cycling, stretching, and strength-training exercises can help improve muscle strength, flexibility and joint stability,” he stated. “Avoid suddenly increasing the intensity or duration of exercise, particularly if you are already experiencing pain. A gradual approach is safer and more sustainable.”