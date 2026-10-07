Normal weight doesn't always mean a healthy liver: Surgeon explains why Indians in their 20s and 30s are developing fatty liver

Fatty liver disease is increasingly being seen in younger adults, with doctors raising concerns about excess fat accumulation in the liver among people in their 20s and 30s. What makes the trend particularly worrying is that many of those affected may not consider themselves unhealthy at all. They could be working full-time, exercising occasionally and avoiding alcohol, yet still develop changes in the liver.

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The condition can develop quietly, without obvious symptoms, which means it is often discovered incidentally during a routine health check-up or an ultrasound for another complaint.

In a conversation with HT Lifestyle, Dr Pankaj Sharma – director of the Department of Robotics, Bariatric, Laparoscopic and General Surgery at Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh and founder of Shalya Clinic in Rohini, New Delhi – explains, “Many young people assume that if they are not drinking alcohol or do not look overweight, their liver must be healthy. That is not necessarily true. Abdominal fat, insulin resistance, poor dietary habits and a sedentary lifestyle can all contribute to fat accumulation in the liver.”