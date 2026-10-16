Does exercise really make arthritis worse? Here is what a knee replacement surgeon wants you to know

For people living with arthritis, exercise can seem counterintuitive. When every step causes knee pain, fingers feel stiff in the morning, or hips ache after a short walk, resting may appear to be the safest option.

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However, that does not make exercise bad for arthritis patients, shared joint and knee replacement surgeon Dr Sushil Sharma told HT Lifestyle. He cautioned that prolonged inactivity can weaken the muscles supporting the joints, reduce mobility and make everyday movements increasingly difficult.

“The key is not to avoid exercise, but to understand which activities are appropriate and how they should be performed,” highlighted the doctor.

What happens to the joints in arthritis? To understand the effect of exercise on arthritis patients, it is important to know what the condition actually is. “Arthritis is a term for a class of diseases associated with joint discomfort, tightness, swelling, and the inability to move easily,” stated Dr Sharma.

In osteoarthritis, the cartilage, the underlying bone, and other joint tissues are affected, eventually resulting in pain. In the case of inflammatory diseases, like rheumatoid arthritis, the immune system reacts abnormally, leading to synovitis, which is inflammation of the synovial membrane surrounding joints, which can be destructive to the cartilage and bones.

“Although the causes of these diseases are different, the result is the same, which is pain that drives people to minimise their physical activities,” the surgeon pointed out.