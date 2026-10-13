Cracking knuckles cause arthritis, but smoking does not: Orthopaedic specialist debunks 5 popular myths about the disease

Arthritis is often associated only with ageing, but it can affect people across different age groups and for many different reasons. In an interaction with HT Lifestyle, orthopaedic specialist Dr Ankur Singh debunked five common myths associated with the disease to help us be better informed and make the right lifestyle choices for reducing the risk.

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Myth 1: Smoking has no connection to arthritis The belief that smoking only affects the lungs and has no connection to arthritis is a myth. “In reality, smoking can increase the risk of developing rheumatoid arthritis and may worsen inflammation and disease progression,” shared Dr Singh.

“Smoking can also reduce blood supply to tissues, affect bone health and make treatment less effective in some patients. Quitting smoking is therefore an important part of managing overall musculoskeletal and joint health,” he added.

Myth 2: Arthritis is inevitable with age Another common myth is that arthritis is an inevitable part of ageing, and nothing can be done to prevent or manage it. Dr Singh shared that while the risk of certain types of arthritis increases with age, symptoms are not something a person simply has to tolerate.

“Maintaining a healthy weight, staying physically active, protecting joints from injuries and seeking medical advice early can help reduce symptoms and improve quality of life,” he noted.