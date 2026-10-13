Orthopaedic surgeon explains how smartphone use can affect the hand and wrist, shares habits that can help

Smartphones have become an inalienable part of modern life. People often spend hours on the device, often inadvertently, checking emails and social media updates, sending messages, playing games or attending meetings.

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Although the effects of prolonged screen usage on sleep and eyesight are widely recognised, one element of the issue is overlooked, shared orthopaedic surgeon Dr Barun Dutta with HT Lifestyle.

“The structure of the human hand is perfect for various movements, but repeated movements for a long time can put a strain on the muscles, joints, tendons, and nerves of the hands and wrists. Using a smartphone in the same position for a long time can create the problem,” he stated. “Using one thumb for scrolling or typing and having the wrist bent while texting contribute as well.”

The load on the thumb An evident alteration in the movement of our fingers associated with constant smartphone use is the repetitive use of the thumb.

“Using the phone for application navigation, typing, and scrolling entails countless smooth, monotonous motions of the thumb. If the movements are done constantly without any pauses, the tendons responsible for moving the thumb might be irritated,” cautioned Dr Datta.

“For some people, the resulting discomfort may cause pain in the thumb area. Such a repetitive motion might worsen existing symptoms of thumb-related conditions,” he warned.

The effect on grip and posture People often experience discomfort due to how they hold their phones, especially when texting with one hand. Some even hold their phones using just two fingers and do not change their hold for a long time.

As a result of the hands and fingers working in painful positions for a long time, one can experience pain, numbness, or weakness in those areas, Dr Datta shared, adding that the repetitive strain does not develop in a day or two.

“Doing minor strain in a limited number of repetitions may harm joints and muscles in the long run. The risk of developing injury may increase if smartphone usage accompanies the performance of repetitive tasks, such as extensive computer work, gaming and writing,” noted the orthopaedic surgeon.

“What makes the issue worse is the fact that people tend to ignore the problem and keep using their phones despite the pain. What starts as occasional stiffness may develop into chronic pain if the problems are ignored,” he warned.