Experiencing stiff knees on cold mornings? Surgeon shares simple ways to stay active as the weather changes

It is mid-October, and the winter chill is about to set in. In these days when the seasons change, a common condition ails many across the country, especially the elderly: stiff joints. The knees feel tight on waking up, and the first few steps of the day are often slower and more careful.

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“Research has not settled on one explanation for the link between cold weather and joint pain, but the pattern that follows is clearer. People move less when it is cold, the muscles around the knee lose some of their warmth and flexibility, and a joint that is used less tends to feel stiffer still,” shared joint and knee replacement surgeon Dr Sushil Sharma with HT Lifestyle.

He noted that the sensible response is to keep moving while adjusting how that movement is done. Dr Sharma went on to explain why the knees get affected by cold weather and what can be done about it, which is presented as follows.

Why does the knee react to cold? Dr Sharma pointed out the knee relies heavily on the muscles around it, particularly the quadriceps at the front of the thigh and the hamstrings behind.

“In cooler air, these muscles tighten, and the tissues that stabilise the joint become stiffer during the first few minutes of movement. For people with osteoarthritis, this is usually when stiffness is most noticeable,” he stated.