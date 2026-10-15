Why can the hair continue to thin after a successful transplant? Cosmetic surgeon explains

A hair transplant can be a complete success, and one can still have their hair looking thinner a few years later. The two are not mutually exclusive, as a transplant involves relocating hair follicles, but it does not cure baldness, shared cosmetic surgeon Dr Viral Desai with HT Lifestyle.

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Dr Desai explained that during a transplant, hair is taken from the back and sides of the scalp, where the follicles are naturally more resistant to pattern hair loss. As a result, transplanted hair usually continues to grow for many years.

“However, the original hair around the transplanted area can still thin over time, so ongoing hair care and follow-up treatment may be needed to maintain overall density,” he stated. ”The transplanted hairline remains intact, while the natural hair behind it continues to thin over time.”

This may be perceived by people as going bald again, but it does not necessarily mean that the transplant has failed, noted the cosmetic surgeon. The underlying condition has simply continued to progress.

Reasons for continued hair loss after transplant According to Dr Desai, there are a few common reasons for continued hair loss after a transplant. They are listed as follows.