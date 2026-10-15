Good vision does not guarantee healthy eyes: Ophthalmologist explains conditions that develop silently

Good vision is often taken as proof that the eyes are healthy. However, according to ophthalmologist Dr Rishi Bhardwaj, it is not always a safe assumption.

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“Several eye conditions can develop quietly, without pain, redness or a noticeable change in eyesight. By the time a person notices difficulty seeing, damage may already be established,” he shared with HT Lifestyle.

He noted that this is why a routine eye examination should be seen as more than a test for spectacles. It can help detect disease before symptoms become apparent. He went on to explain the conditions that can develop without apparent warning signs, which are presented as follows.

The development of glaucoma Glaucoma is one of the clearest examples of a condition that can remain unnoticed for years, pointed out Dr Bhardwaj.

“It damages the optic nerve, often gradually, and early disease may not cause any obvious symptoms,” he stated. “Peripheral vision can slowly become affected while central vision remains clear, allowing a person to continue with everyday activities without realising that damage is taking place.”

Citing a 2026 systematic review of 13 population-based Indian studies, the ophthalmologist shared that the estimated glaucoma prevalence among people aged 40 years and older is at 3.23 percent, which can rise to 4.52 percent by 2050.

“These findings reinforce the importance of detecting glaucoma early, particularly with an ageing population,” he added.