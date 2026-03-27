Glaucoma in your 20s and 30s? Ophthalmologist explains how early-onset cases can gradually affect vision in young adults

Several factors can drive early-onset glaucoma. Hereditary factors, structural abnormalities of the eye, prolonged use of high-dose steroids, high myopia, and eye injuries all play a role. “Approximately 10 to 33 percent of people with juvenile open-angle glaucoma carry mutations in the MYOC gene,” she says. “This gene produces a protein called myocilin, and defective protein can damage cells, reducing fluid outflow from the eye, raising intraocular pressure, and triggering glaucoma symptoms.” She emphasises, “If glaucoma runs in the family, children should not delay screening until later in life.”

“Normally, glaucoma affects individuals after 40–50 years of age, but it can occur much earlier, even in young adults,” says Dr Sandhya. Early-onset or juvenile glaucoma has signs and symptoms similar to adult glaucoma . However, Dr Sandhya explains, “Juvenile glaucoma can be more visually threatening because the disease starts early in life, meaning the optic nerve needs protection over a much longer period.”

Glaucoma is often thought of as an age-related eye condition, but young adults aren’t immune. Cases in people in their 20s and 30s are being reported more frequently, often detected late because early symptoms are subtle or easily overlooked. Vision changes can be gradual, and the disease can silently progress, impacting daily life if not identified in time. Dr Sandhya E S, Consultant Ophthalmologist, shares with HT Lifestyle how early-onset glaucoma can affect young adults and what signs to watch for. (Also read: Health coach says ‘eating the same breakfast daily’ helped him get abs at 46 and drop to 12% body fat )

Can high myopia increase your glaucoma risk High myopia is also increasingly common among younger adults. Dr Sandhya notes, “Myopic eyes often have thinner optic nerve rims, and subtle changes may only be detected through detailed imaging and structured testing. Regular screening is essential to catch early glaucoma.”

Long-term steroid use, whether via eye drops, inhalers, skin creams, or oral medication, can also increase risk. “Younger adults using steroids for asthma or autoimmune conditions may experience elevated eye pressure. Monitoring intraocular pressure during prolonged steroid use is crucial,” she advises.

Eye injuries can trigger secondary traumatic glaucoma. “Trauma can damage the eye’s drainage system, called the trabecular meshwork, leading to increased intraocular pressure. Glaucoma may develop weeks, months, or even years after an injury, making long-term follow-up vital,” says Dr Sandhya.

Early detection remains the key. “Regular eye exams, awareness of risk factors, and prompt monitoring can protect vision, even in young adults at risk for glaucoma,” she concludes.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.