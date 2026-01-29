Too much screen time may be silently harming your eye health: Ophthalmologist shares 7 tips to reduce glaucoma risk

Screens have become an inseparable part of daily life. From work emails and video calls to news updates and entertainment, most adults now spend several hours per day on digital devices. While we often hear about digital eye strain, dryness, and headaches, the deeper impact of prolonged screen time on chronic eye conditions is rarely discussed. Glaucoma, a progressive eye disease that damages the optic nerve, is a condition that requires careful daily management. According to the World Health Organization, glaucoma is among the leading causes of irreversible blindness worldwide. Although screen use does not directly cause glaucoma, an expert warns that excessive and unregulated screen time can interfere with treatment outcomes. Understanding this connection can help patients protect their vision more effectively. Long hours on screens may impact eye pressure and comfort. (Adobe Stock)

Understanding glaucoma Glaucoma develops when damage to the optic nerve slowly reduces vision, often without early warning signs. The National Institutes of Health lists it as the third leading cause of blindness globally. While the condition cannot be cured, early diagnosis and consistent management can significantly slow its progression. Regular eye check-ups, medication adherence, and lifestyle choices play a crucial role in preserving vision.

Is screen time a risk factor? One of the biggest challenges for glaucoma patients today is prolonged screen exposure. Studies show that people blink nearly 66 per cent less while using screens. This reduced blinking leads to dry eyes and irritation, a condition known as ocular surface disease. Dr Mahavir Kandharwar, a specialist in glaucoma and cataract management at the National Institute of Ophthalmology, explains that dry eyes can increase sensitivity to anti-glaucoma eye drops. This discomfort may cause patients to skip doses, indirectly affecting disease control.

Tips to reduce screen time Reducing screen time does not mean eliminating digital devices altogether. The goal is to build a healthier, more mindful relationship with screens, which is especially important for eye health and glaucoma management. Here are 7 doctor-recommended tips you can realistically follow:

1. Start small and stay realistic Big lifestyle changes work best when done gradually. “Instead of aiming for drastic cuts, reduce screen time by 30–60 minutes a day. Small, consistent reductions are easier to maintain and lead to long-term habits without feeling overwhelming,” Dr Kandharwar tells Health Shots.

2. Create screen-free zones at home Bedrooms should ideally be device-free. Screens before bedtime disrupt sleep quality and strain the eyes after a long day. Keeping phones and tablets out of reach at night can improve sleep, mood, and morning routines.

3. Make meal times screen-free Using screens while eating encourages mindless eating and poor digestion. Avoid using phones and TVs during meals to practice mindful eating, improve portion control, and enhance family interactions.

4. Replace screen time with hobbies Screens often fill empty time. Replace that habit with engaging alternatives like walking, yoga, gym workouts, cooking, reading, or spending time with friends and family. These activities naturally reduce screen dependency while improving mental and physical well-being.

5. Take regular work breaks and stretch If your job requires prolonged screen use, take a break every 30 minutes. “Stretch your neck, shoulders, and back, or simply walk around. These breaks reduce eye strain, muscle stiffness, and mental fatigue,” explains Dr Kandharwar.

6. Turn off unnecessary notifications Constant alerts repeatedly pull you back to screens. Turning off non-essential notifications helps improve focus, reduces screen checking, and limits unnecessary exposure throughout the day.

7. Follow the 20-20-20 rule One of the easiest ways to reduce digital eye strain is the 20-20-20 rule. Dr Kandharwar says, “Every 20 minutes, take a 20-second break and look at something at least 20 feet away. This relaxes the ciliary muscle, reduces eye fatigue, and gives your eyes a much-needed reset during long screen sessions.”

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)