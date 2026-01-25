Eye surgeon shares 10 daily habits to protect your eyes for the next 30 years: Regular eye check-ups and 20-20-20 rule

Our eyes work tirelessly from the moment we wake up until we fall asleep. In an age dominated by screens, pollution, and fast-paced lifestyles, eye problems are appearing earlier than ever. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, most vision issues can be delayed or even prevented by following a few simple daily habits. Practised consistently, these habits can help protect your eyes for the next three decades. What are the 10 tips for taking care of your eyes? (ADOBE STOCK)

10 tips to take care of your eyes An ophthalmologist shares 10 daily habits to protect your eyes for the next 30 years.

1. Eat for your eyes A nutrient-rich diet is foundational for long-term eye health. "Include leafy greens like spinach and kale, colourful fruits and vegetables, nuts, seeds, eggs, and fatty fish", Dr Neeraj Sanduja, Ophthalmologist and Eye Surgeon at Viaan Eye Centre, Gurugram, tells Health Shots. Nutrients such as vitamin A, C, E, zinc, lutein, zeaxanthin, and omega-3 fatty acids protect against age-related macular degeneration and dry eye.

2. Stay well hydrated Dehydration can worsen eye dryness and irritation. "Drinking adequate water helps maintain a healthy tear film, keeping your eyes comfortable and well-lubricated throughout the day", says the eye surgeon.

3. Follow the 20-20-20 rule Digital eye strain is one of the most common modern eye complaints. "Every 20 minutes, look at something 20 feet away for 20 seconds", says the expert. This simple habit relaxes eye muscles and reduces fatigue, headaches, and blurred vision.

4. Blink more often While working on screens, we blink nearly 50% less than normal. "Make a conscious effort to blink fully and frequently to prevent dryness and irritation", shares the doctor.

5. Protect your eyes from UV rays Ultraviolet exposure accelerates the ageing of the eyes and increases the risk of cataracts and retinal damage. Wear sunglasses that block 100% UVA and UVB rays whenever you step outdoors, even on cloudy days.

6. Don’t rub your eyes Rubbing can introduce germs, worsen allergies, and damage the cornea over time. "If your eyes itch, use clean tissues, wash your face, or apply doctor-recommended lubricating drops instead", says the ophthalmologist.

7. Practice good screen ergonomics Position screens slightly below eye level and at arm’s length. "Adjust brightness and contrast to match ambient lighting, and avoid using screens in complete darkness", says the doctor.

8. Get adequate sleep Sleep allows your eyes to repair and rejuvenate. Chronic sleep deprivation can lead to redness, dryness, twitching, and long-term discomfort.

9. Exercise regularly Physical activity improves blood circulation to the eyes. "It reduces the risk of systemic diseases like diabetes and hypertension, two major causes of vision loss if poorly controlled", says Dr Sanduja.

10. Schedule regular eye check-ups Many serious eye diseases, such as glaucoma, show no early symptoms. Routine eye examinations help detect problems early, preserving vision for years to come.

Eye health is a lifelong investment. "Small, consistent daily habits, when practised over the years, can make the difference between clear vision and avoidable vision loss", shares the expert. Start today, and your eyes will thank you for the next 30 years.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)