Cardiologist with 40 years of experience shares 5 daily habits for better heart health: ‘Take 10-15 minute walk after…’
Stress, poor eating habits and lack of movement affect our health more than we realise. Cardiologist Dr Alok Chopra shares daily habits to help your body heal.
In today’s fast-paced world, our bodies often bear the brunt of stress, poor eating habits, and a lack of movement. Many of us overlook the small choices we make every day, choices that can either harm or heal our bodies over time. Understanding how to support your heart and overall health is more important than ever.
Dr Alok Chopra, a cardiologist in Delhi with 40 years of experience, shares in his January 21 Instagram post 5 simple daily habits that can help your body heal naturally and stay resilient.
“Your body heals in moments you don’t notice, when you eat well, rest deeply, and slow down,” Dr Alok wrote in the caption. Let’s take a look at his recommendations:
1. Get morning sunlight for 10 minutes
Exposing yourself to natural sunlight soon after waking helps signal the brain to regulate cortisol and melatonin levels. “This early light exposure sets your internal clock right,” explains Dr Alok.
2. Hydrate before your first cup of caffeine
Reaching for tea or coffee immediately after waking is common, but Dr Alok advises starting your day with water first. Hydrating early helps reawaken cells, supports the gut lining, and prevents sudden cortisol spikes that caffeine can trigger on an empty, dehydrated body.
3. Eat protein within 90 minutes of waking
Skipping breakfast or relying only on carbs can destabilise blood sugar levels. Dr Alok recommends consuming protein within 90 minutes of waking to stabilise energy levels, reduce anxiety, and prevent mid-morning fatigue. “Protein helps the body feel grounded and nourished early in the day,” he notes.
4. Take a 10–15 minute walk after meals
A short walk after meals can do wonders for digestion and heart health. According to Dr Alok, post-meal movement improves insulin sensitivity, reduces bloating, and supports smoother digestion.
5. Avoid screens 30 minutes before bed
Scrolling late into the night can disrupt the body’s natural sleep rhythm. Dr Alok stresses that stepping away from screens at least 30 minutes before bedtime allows melatonin to release properly, promoting deep sleep and cellular repair, both crucial for heart and overall health.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
