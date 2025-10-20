Ophthalmologist warns against risky eye injuries from Diwali fireworks, shares 10 eye safety tips worth keeping in mind

Diwali is a lively festival of lights that brings joy and excitement. It celebrates the victory of light over darkness and good over evil. Families come together during this time, decorating their homes with gold colours and colourful rangoli designs, while fireworks light up the night sky. However, it is important to prioritise safety during the celebrations. Each year, many people get eye injuries from fireworks and sparklers. Research published in the Indian Journal of Burns shows that these injuries are a serious risk, especially during this festive season. Eyes are vulnerable during Diwali. Eye doctor shares safety tips while celebrating with fireworks.(Adobe Stock)

Dr Niteen Dedhia, an ophthalmologist at Ojas Maxivision Eye Hospitals, tells Health Shots, “Safe celebration starts with planning. Simple protective steps can prevent lasting damage.” With this in mind, let’s look at ten important eye safety tips to help you and your loved ones enjoy a bright and safe Diwali.

1. Always wear protective eyewear

Always wear protective eyewear when lighting fireworks or watching them from a distance. "Choose goggles that meet ANSI Z87 standards or polycarbonate wraparound goggles for the best protection against flying debris and sparks", says the eye doctor. These goggles are made to protect your eyes from dangers, unlike regular sunglasses. Taking this simple step can greatly lower your risk of injuries.

2. Maintain safe distance

Fireworks can be dangerous. Small pieces can fly out quickly and cause injury. "Stay at least five meters away from small fireworks and even farther from aerial fireworks or rockets", shares the doctor. This distance applies not just to the fireworks, but also to spectators, especially children.

3. Supervise children at all times

Kids are at a higher risk of firework-related injuries. Studies published in the Indian Journal of Ophthalmology show that children under 15 account for a large number of eye injuries during Diwali. "Always watch them closely and keep them at a safe distance while adults handle firecrackers", warns the expert. This way, children can enjoy the celebrations without being harmed.

4. Avoid relighting fireworks

Do not try to relight a firework that did not go off. This is when many injuries happen. If a firework fails to explode, wait at least 30 minutes before you approach it. Do not bend over it to check, as it could ignite unexpectedly. Being patient is key to keeping everyone safe.

5. Choose low-noise or “green” crackers

Choose eco-friendly and quiet crackers if they are available in your area. Research published in The Atmospheric Environment report states that places promoting "green crackers" have fewer firework-related injuries. Picking safer options not only protects your eyesight but also reduces noise pollution and helps the environment.

6. Light one at a time

Lighting multiple fireworks at once can cause chaos and increase the chance of accidents. "Light one firecracker at a time and make sure to dispose of each one properly afterwards", says Dr Dedhia. After it bursts, place the remains in water or sand to extinguish any sparks before throwing them away.

7. Believe in teamwork

It’s safer to have two people when lighting fireworks. One person should handle the fireworks while the other watches the children and flammable items. "This teamwork aids in supervision and enables a quick response if something goes wrong", says Dr Niteen. Clear communication between the two can prevent accidents and improve safety during the celebrations.

8. Know your first aid basics

If someone has an eye injury or gets something like ash, sparks, or chemicals in their eye, it’s important to act quickly. Do not rub the injured eye. "Instead, rinse it gently with sterile saline or clean water for 15 to 20 minutes", suggests the ophthalmologist. Keep the wounded eye lower than the other one to reduce pressure and cover it loosely with a shield. Get professional eye care right away, as quick help can greatly improve recovery.

9. Know the warning signs and act fast

Knowing the warning signs of a serious eye injury can save your vision. If you suddenly lose your vision, feel intense pain, notice bleeding, or are sensitive to light, it’s an emergency. You need to see an eye care professional right away.

10. Keep emergency contacts handy

To celebrate safely, prepare ahead of time. Save the phone number of the nearest 24-hour eye hospital and keep a basic first-aid kit nearby. Avoid using old medications or random eye drops, as they can hide an infection or make your condition worse.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)